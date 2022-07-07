Sweetfixx’s Secret to Meaningful, Custom-Made Wedding Cakes and Gift Boxes

Sweetfixx is known in the metro area for its stunning and creative cake creations. However, what its owner personally takes most pride in is the bakery’s customer care.
“First and foremost, I believe customer service is priority,” says Katina Mims, owner and curator of Sweetfixx LLC, which launched in 2013.
In order to provide the best possible cake for each couple, Mims recommends scheduling a consultation and purchasing a cake-tasting box early in the wedding-planning process; that way, the cake order can be placed six months to a year in advance of the big day.
“I don’t overbook or overextend myself,” Mims explains. “If I have a wedding on my schedule, I won’t take orders two weeks prior leading up to that wedding date. I solely focus on their wedding [cake] and no other customers. I believe in quality over quantity.”
Her attention to detail may be seen while scrolling through Sweetfixx’s social media platforms, which showcase gorgeous cakes with gold foil details, tiered cakes with divine designs and more. In addition to traditional cakes, Sweetfixx offers 3D cakes, cupcakes and The Boxx, which Mims describes as “a colossal explosion of love and memory to that special someone.” It’s a specialty item ideal for gift-giving occasions like a bridal shower, a wedding and so forth.
“The Boxx is quality-crafted with housed panels that can be tailor-made with cherishing sentiments to fit any occasion,” Mims describes. “It contains your choice of flavored decorative cake preciously set inside a revealing cake house that is then beautifully complemented with our dazzling signature ribbon and golden mini fork.”
However, what Mims believes makes The Boxx unique is its customization.
“It can be customized to fit any theme, occasion or color combination,” Mims notes. “The mini cake housed in the acrylic box just adds an extra bonus. Also, once you have eaten your cake, you can always refer back to your box; it definitely is a keepsake.”
Cakes, of course, come in an array of flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, red velvet or strawberry.
“Our No. 1 cake flavor is strawberry, followed by red velvet,” Mims adds. “We also offer a brownie, which is called the red velvet layered brownie. [It’s] superdelicious.”
