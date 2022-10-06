Take these precautions at 2022 fall and winter weddings to curb the spread of COVID-19

As fall and winter weddings approach, local health and event-planning experts are reminding couples and their guests to be vigilant against COVID-19.
Based on St. Louis’ high community transmission level – involving data from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 and rated “high” according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards – the city’s health department recommends planners schedule events at venues with adequate ventilation, filtration capability and space for social distancing, says Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the city’s director of health.
“The closer you are to a greater number of people, the more likely you are to be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19,” Hlatshwayo Davis notes. “Venues with the ability to move air into, out of or within a room and/or trap particles on a filter to remove them from the air can help prevent virus particles from accumulating and lingering in the air.”
At Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, Kristen Swidrak, director of catering, says hosts are seeking just that – outdoor venues and open-air options for their events. The Four Seasons offers its rooftop Sky Terrace as a wedding venue, as well as its sixth-floor terrace for more intimate celebrations or the ballroom for a larger indoor space.
“Many of our event hosts continue to seat six [to] eight people per table instead of the traditional 10, to give the guests a bit more room,” Swidrak explains. “We are also happy to space tables a little further apart and set larger dance floors on request to allow guests a little more distance. Plated, served meals continue to be more popular than a self-serve buffet.”
Hlatshwayo Davis also encourages event hosts to use their invitation process to remind guests that COVID-19 vaccines remain the best way to protect themselves from the virus. “It’s a reminder to everyone on their guest list that COVID-19 vaccines significantly lower the risk of getting very sick, being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19,” she says. “Also, the updated bivalent booster vaccines are now available, and everyone should get theirs when they become eligible.”
The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine offers protection for the original strain of the virus plus protection from the widely circulating omicron strains. This booster is now available across the metro area: “Pfizer’s bivalent booster is authorized for those 12 or older, while Moderna’s authorization is for patients 18 and older, for those who have completed their primary COVID-19 series and are at least two months from their last vaccine dose,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s recent reporting.
Swidrak believes many people will take advantage of the updated boosters before attending large events this fall and winter. “I’ve had several clients tell me how happy they are that the new variant-specific booster is now available,” she notes. “As an added precaution, we continue to have hand sanitizer and mask stations available at all of our events for guests who are concerned about COVID.”
Hlatshwayo Davis also recommends event planners strongly encourage the use of masks at indoor events, especially when social distancing can’t be achieved.
Additionally, event hosts should remind guests to stay home if they are sick, Hlatshwayo Davis notes: “This is important not only to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but also to prevent the spread of influenza as we enter the flu season.”
And whenever possible, Hlatshwayo Davis adds that asking guests for evidence of a negative COVID-19 test and proof of vaccination are best practices.
For COVID-19 testing or vaccination locations and for up-to-date community and community transmission levels, visit stlouis-mo.gov/health.
City of St. Louis Department of Health, 1520 Market St., Room 4051, St. Louis, 314-612-5100, stlouis-mo.gov/health
Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. Second St, St. Louis, 314-881-5800, fourseasons.com/stlouis