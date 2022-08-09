The Aquila Barn marries the modern chapel aesthetic with countryside charm

Tucked away on 400 acres in Moscow Mills, Missouri, is a wedding venue with breathtaking views and a rustic, romantic charm that will wow you and your wedding guests alike.
“The Aquila Barn is absolutely 1,000 percent romantic,” co-owner Taylor Fischer says. “You’ve got your little white chapel. You head up to the barn with the strung lights and the big chandeliers, and you get that romantic glow. We even have a boat that couples can get their pictures taken with the waterfall and the chapel in the background. Altogether, it’s honestly the full package.”
Couples can choose between an outdoor ceremony on the patio or inside the chapel, which is a stunning climate-controlled space that seats 200.
“I don’t think brides realize they want a chapel until they see it, and they are like, ‘Oh, I do want a chapel of my own,’” Fischer says. “Our wildflower chapel is all white – all-white brick with giant windows that overlook lakes.” It’s a setting that Fischer believes makes The Aquila Barn sincerely stand out.
“You see nothing but fields and lakes,” Fischer says. “It’s a complete country setting that can’t be replicated.”
And in the chapel, “You get your modern, white, clean setting,” Fischer continues. “Then you get that romantic glow and rustic feel from the barn that spills out onto the patio, where you’re up on a hill, so it feels like there’s nothing but trees as far as the eye can see. The two together, the aesthetic is just gorgeous. Whether you want boho, modern, rustic, rustic chic, it really does fit everything.”
The Aquila Barn also offers a bridal suite, sound system and in-house coordinators, plus additional amenities.
“The more streamlining we can do, the better,” Fischer says, noting that an in-house coordinator is available for every event. “They know what’s right, what’s wrong, how to have a smooth day, and I want it so that the bride and groom can actually show up and enjoy the day and not worry about where this goes, where that goes or anything like that. They have someone who’s making them a timeline and just making sure that everything is flawless the day of.”
