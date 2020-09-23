The Best Midwest Florals to Incorporate Into Your Wedding Day

No matter the size of your wedding, floral arrangements have the power to supply cohesiveness to the design of your big day. The right set of florals can set your perfect scene. Here, we explore the smells, textures and local plants that are most inspiring to Midwestern brides and grooms at this moment.
“Right now, most of my couples are drawn to a looser, organic look, with lots of texture,” says Angela Moore, owner and designer at Serendipity Floral Design. Her shop, located in Cottleville, got its name from the 2001 movie starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, which Moore saw when she started dating her husband and they shared their first kiss. Born out of a romantic moment, Serendipity Floral Design seeks to create a magical memory for its clients to savor long after the day has passed.
Most of Moore’s clients are drawn to a familiar trend when choosing florals. “Greenery, blush and white still seem to be preferred colors,” she notes. “I’ve also had a few requests for bold and jewel-toned colors, such as yellow and royal purple.”
Spring in the Midwest is flourishing with tulips, peonies, irises and lilacs, giving couples plenty of pastels to choose from for their bouquets. Summertime offers up big blooms, like sunflowers, hydrangea, dahlias and the timeless garden rose. Autumn weddings will find chrysanthemums, calla lilies, dried pods and grasses with foliage the ideal purchase. Winter brides will find budget-friendly options that incorporate evergreens, pine cones and holly.
“I’ve most recently been inspired by sweet peas!” Moore shares. “I love their delicate blooms, fragrance and the way they bring a touch of sweetness to whatever I’m designing. I use them in juxtaposition with scabiosa pods or other dried elements for textural contrast and to soften the overall look of the arrangement.”
From sleek and structured to bohemian and free-form, floral selection can inspire the tone of your wedding day without breaking the bank when you incorporate locally sourced blooms with the right florist’s guidance.
Serendipity Floral Design, Cottleville, 636-251-3958, serendipityfloraldesign.com
