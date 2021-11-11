The Best Sips and Snacks to Stock Your Bridal Suite

Your wedding day is a marathon, not a sprint. Hair and makeup call times can have you gathering in the early hours of the morning, and the reception can go late into the night. With a long day ahead, fueling up is key for you and your crew alike – but what should you serve as you are getting ready?
From local sweets to healthy snacks to beverages, we’ve pulled together some getting-ready go-tos that cover all bases so everyone is treated, satiated and ready for the day.
THE DRINKS
Water
This might seem like an obvious one, but having a hydration station is key to get the day started correctly – especially if anyone in your party had, ahem, a late night after the rehearsal dinner. Get a little creative by prepping some cucumber or lemon water with fresh mint to really hit a refreshing note.
Coffee
Use this morning must-have as your chance to show off some STL style by swinging through Blueprint, Sump, Park Avenue or Kaldi’s. Just be careful not to overdo it – no one needs additional jitters on his or her big day.
Champagne
It is a celebratory moment, after all.
Defiance Whiskey
A sip of this locally made whiskey is the perfect way to ease any pre-ceremony nerves.
Cold-Pressed Juice
Channel all of the day’s healthy vibes by providing your favorite people with bottles of Beets & Bones’ cold-pressed juices. Add some Champagne or other sparkling wine for a creative take on a mimosa.
THE SNACKS
Mini Doughnuts
For a tiny treat that doesn’t feel like a huge commitment while you’re waiting for your makeup to set, we suggest placing an order with The Dapper Doughnut for the perfectly petite sugar rush.
Smoothie Bowls
Reminder – it’s a long day, and a healthy breakfast will go a long way. Your nearest and dearest will appreciate a preplanned order of smoothie bowls (or toast or waffles) from Hello Juice.
Locally Made Granola
For the perfect snack to have on hand as you are getting ready – something everyone can store in his or her bag or jacket to munch on throughout the day – go for a local favorite such as Banner Road or Made Fare Co.
A Custom Charcuterie Board
Grazing is essentially what you’ll be doing all day until the reception anyway, so you might as well make it cute and delicious. Place an order with GrazeBoards StL, which prioritizes locally owned small businesses and organic items whenever possible.
A Local Sandwich Shop Spread
If your party needs a heartier meal before the big show, take advantage of some of the delicious home-grown sandwich shops the metro area has to offer. From Blues City Deli to Joe Fassi to Gioa’s to Protzel’s Delicatessen, you have plenty of delicious options.