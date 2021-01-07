The Center: New Venue Creates Modern, High-Tech Wedding Experiences in Hazelwood

St. Louis’ newest event space, The Center, promises to be an extraordinary venue for extraordinary events.
“It’s just a truly spectacular venue,” says Allison Hershberger, president of Parties & Props Event Production Group. “It’s very well-appointed. It’s very well-done. There are so many bells and whistles, and from a location standpoint, it’s a near-ideal location because it’s close to everything.”
The Center, which is located in Hazelwood, was opened by nonprofit organization Guarti Samaj after a two-year renovation in March and features a 30,000-lumen projector, a built-in sound system, programmable LED lighting and more.
“I would venture to say that there’s not many venues in St. Louis who are as state-of-the-art as this facility is,” Hershberger says. “It’s pretty high-tech.”
The Center measures approximately 30,000 square feet and can host up to 1,200 guests. However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, capacity limits are currently set at 25 percent. Thankfully, Hershberger says The Center is flexible.
“We wouldn’t have to change anything to cater to a smaller group,” Hershberger says. “I think with our space being able to break down into so many smaller spaces, that smaller groups have always been part of our equation.”
The ballroom, for example, can break down into five different spaces. Then, the stage itself, although built-in, can be separated via an air-wall that will allow it to similarly be its own space.
In addition to the ballroom is a pre-function space, a catering kitchen – the venue’s preferred caterers include 23 City Blocks, Ces & Judy’s Catering and Sugarfire Catering – and three greenrooms.
“The one thing that I think we offer above anyone else is ample space,” Hershberger says. “We offer a very clean and modern aesthetic. We offer unique and upgraded lighting options, and I think lighting is a big part of any event. When lighting is done well, it can really add to the aesthetic of an event. Another thing that we offer is, very oftentimes, especially for weddings, they want to upgrade to a Chiavari chair, and we have Chiavari chairs in-house. It’s part of our standard package.”
Although The Center hasn’t hosted a wedding just yet, Hershberger says dates are starting to fill up for the future.
“I really feel like we have the best of everything,” Hershberger says. “People just need to come check it out and see for themselves because I think when they come in and see it, they are pretty blown away.”
The Center, 210 Fee Fee Hills Dr., Hazelwood, 314-963-0880, thecenter-stl.com