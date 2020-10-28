The Coolest Nontraditional Wedding Vendors in the St. Louis Area

You’re engaged – yay! Now come the flood of questions: “When?” … “Where?” … “What kind of dress?” Most expect a traditional fête, but you’re a special kind of bride, envisioning something equally unique for your day. If you have a novel notion of how to celebrate, then this Best Bridal guide is for you.
FOR THE ECO-CONSCIOUS COUPLE
Seed Sprout Spoon caters events with locally grown and produced foods, allowing the company to craft menus that reflect the season. On-site composting ensures responsible disposal of any food the company purchases.
“One of our most popular menus is a series of stations that are named after St. Louis neighborhoods, with dishes that represent popular food in those [areas and using] ingredients from Missouri and Illinois purveyors,” says Erin Wiles, owner-operator of Seed Sprout Spoon.
From stations to buffets to plated meals to family-style dining (served if tables are seated by household during the pandemic), the catering company seeks to create an ambiance that reflects eco-conscious values through the use of live plants and greenery, plus upcycled serving-ware.
Seed Sprout Spoon, 3137 Morgan Ford Road, St. Louis, 314-606-0165, seedsproutspoon.com
FOR THE COUPLE WHO WANTS PHOTOS THAT NO ONE ELSE HAS
Photo booths have become almost a standard at weddings as a great way to create lasting memories. Although pandemic times make it so that household groups have to pose together, rather than randomizing guests, area couples don’t have to settle for the same old props and backgrounds offered everywhere, thanks to Oh So Vivant Photo Booths, which has a style all its own.
“An Oh So Vivant backdrop is hand-painted, making it an extremely unique and memorable backdrop that sets your event apart from others,” says owner Ann Hubbard. “All of our backdrops were originally created custom for someone’s event. Our designs are meant to complement the overall theme or look of your wedding, bringing a cohesive feel to the entire event design.”
Although the novel coronavirus has rocked the industry, you can still currently rent from Oh So Vivant’s collection for your big day.
Oh So Vivant Photo Booths, St. Louis, 314-833-3131, ohsovivant.com, facebook.com/ohsovivant
FOR THE COUPLE WHO WANTS A ONE-OF-A-KIND VENUE
Looking for a venue that’s out of this world? At the Moonrise Hotel in the Delmar Loop, space-age vibes create a cool atmosphere in which to say, “I do.” Imagine an intimate affair in the Apollo 8 or Apollo 11 venues, both of which open out onto the second-floor mezzanine overlooking the lobby’s LED-lit stairs and glass sculpture light fixture.
The hotel’s Gemini Room can be divided in two or used as a single space. Its sweeping, 12-foot ceiling and contemporary stainless steel artwork against dramatic black walls offer a sleek setting for your celebration.
If you desire both indoor and outdoor reception options, choose the Rooftop Twilight Room, which can accommodate up to 80 people. Dazzling views and a singular solar panel roof make this place unforgettable – much like your wedding.
Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar, St. Louis, 314-721-1111, moonrisehotel.com
