The Easiest Ways to Reduce Stress on Your Wedding Day

Wedding planning has never been a piece of cake. Throw in the complications of a pandemic, and a couple’s stress level can jump from ordinary to explosive. St. Louis Best Bridal sat down with award-winning luxury event designer Kate Turner, founder of Kate & Co., to gain professional knowledge on how to manage your wedding day stress, no matter what’s thrown your way.
“The main job of the wedding planner on the day-of is to manage the stress level of the couple,” Turner says. “Most of what we do leads up to the actual day. On the day-of, most decisions have been made, things are in motion, and your job is to manage anything that could spike the couple’s stress levels.”
Although wedding planners often manage issues that arise without couples even being aware, she reminds brides and grooms that the people chosen to stand beside them at the wedding – the bridal party – are likely those who know you best, who can recognize stressors and who will help you to stay grounded. If you don’t have a planner, Turner says that you can set yourself up for success by collaborating with your vendors on a master timeline.
“There’s so many moving pieces on a wedding day,” she says. “Think through things from a logical perspective. Are you in a historical building, like The Chase Park Plaza? If so, there’s only one elevator that vendors can load into. So if you have your florist and a large décor item arriving at the same time, you might run into challenges.”
Turner also recommends incorporating mini breaks for yourself during chaotic times on your wedding day, like when the bridesmaids are getting dressed.
“The bride doesn’t necessarily need to be dressed when the bridesmaids [are, as she’s] the last to walk down the aisle,” she says. “Use that time for something as simple as going to the restroom or changing your undergarments.”
Newlyweds devote much of their time to greeting and thanking guests, and taking part in what Turner calls “the pomp and circumstance,” so it can be easy to lose sight of what brought everyone together.
“Those things are wonderful and meaningful, but at the end of the day, what matters is that you get to spend your life together,” Turner says. “It will help alleviate stress, having time for yourself and time as a couple built into the day. So plan a moment with your husband or wife, and take it all in.”
