 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Flower Lab by Belli Fiori offers St. Louis area couples a low-cost option for professional floral design

  • 0
Pretty In Pink Editorial

The team at Belli Fiori Floral & Event Design believes all couples deserve fabulous flowers for their big day, which inspired the creation of The Flower Lab by Belli Fiori – a high-quality, budget-friendly alternative to DIY flowers.

“The Flower Lab leverages the expertise of a full-service wedding design team, while keeping costs affordable,” says Lisa Molitor, owner and lead designer of Belli Fiori.

Belli Fiori Shoot Rochelle Maples Photography

Alternatively, couples who opt for Belli Fiori’s full floral design service collaborate with a floral expert who both creates one-of-a-kind floral arrangements and takes care of behind-the-scenes details that may seem daunting.

“Flower Lab collections are available online, so there is no need to consult with us to book our services,” Molitor says. “Brides and grooms-to-be simply make a wish list and submit their choices along with their wedding date and basic information. The Flower Lab team reviews the submission, determines our availability and emails the couple a proposal. This shortens the time it takes to book The Flower Lab and eliminates the high labor costs for a custom design.

People are also reading…

“We also encourage our Flower Lab clients to pick up their wedding flowers and communicate with you or your wedding planner to arrange payment and pickup.”

Couples can choose from 15 carefully curated collections, featuring romantic roses, gorgeous greenery, beautiful baby’s breath and other loveliness.

Belli Fiori Shoot Rochelle Maples Photography

“Each collection is carefully curated based on trends that emerge in the wedding industry,” Molitor says. “Current trends are really emphasizing baby’s breath, and we have an amazing collection of baby’s breath bouquets.”

But the fan favorite seems to be the garden collections.

“It depends on the person, but in general, our garden collections are really popular,” Molitor adds. “Betrothed couples love the look of our traditional collections, plus the luscious green floral accents. We also just launched our new boho collection with mixed greenery and white fluffy botanical accents.”

Each collection contains options for a bridal bouquet, bridesmaid bouquet, mini bouquet (for flower girls), corsage, boutonniere, flower girl crown, and centerpiece and other options – which can be customized to a degree.

“What brides and grooms may not realize is that with many of our collections, they can select from a variety of rose colors to match their specific color palette,” Molitor explains. “Also, some couples add a special flower, which does add to the cost of an arrangement and is a great way to add some personal flair.”

The Flower Lab by Belli Fiori, 2705 LaSalle St., St. Louis, 314-776-2200, flowerlabstl.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to look for in a wedding photographer

What to look for in a wedding photographer

Find your perfect match of a wedding photographer with these pro tips from St. Louis area photographers Bethany Brown of Bethany & Zack Photography and Tawny Ballard of Tawny Ballard Photography.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK