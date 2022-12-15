 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Reverie opens in Chesterfield with Butler's Pantry as its parent company and caterer

The team behind one of the metro area’s newest wedding venues, The Reverie, doesn’t just want to create a couple’s dream day but rather a dream experience of elevated elegance.

“Reverie is a state of being pleasantly lost in one’s thoughts as in a daydream,” says Bridget Bitza, Butler’s Pantry chief revenue officer. “[That] is exactly what we hope clients feel when planning and [what] guests experience during an event with us.”

The Reverie’s exclusive caterer and parent company is Butler’s Pantry, which has operated in the industry for more than 55 years.

“As a third-generation St. Louis caterer, our heart and head are always focused on the client experience,” Bitza says. “We relish every opportunity to be creative and customize our space to be fun yet functional, refined yet approachable – always with the host’s goals at the forefront.”

That’s what Bitza believes makes The Reverie, located in The District in Chesterfield, a standout venue in the area: “We are more than just a venue; we are a complete event production team,” Bitza says. “We provide first-class service, award-winning cuisine, top-of-the-line equipment and everything you would want for an event.”

Among its noteworthy amenities and spaces, The Reverie has both an indoor and outdoor pre-function space, breakout and experience rooms, a green room, a main dining or meeting room and modern audio-visual capability. Plus, The Reverie has the ability to host 700 for a cocktail hour or 350 guests if they’re being seated and served.

“It has the elegance of a typical wedding but with an innovative, adaptable, modern vibe,” Bitza says. “There is an abundance of space to creatively ‘set the stage.’”

“With an expansive glass entry, black brick and plush velvet seating, the response upon arrival is, ‘Wow,’” Bitza says. “Guests will discover stunning gold-trimmed tables and chairs and elegant marble bars. Our goal is to transform dream ideas into reality, reflecting a variety of personalized visions for each planner… The creative possibilities are limitless.”

The Reverie, 17089 N. Outer 40 Rd., Chesterfield, thereveriestl.com

An error occurred