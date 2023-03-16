A newly renovated and reopened event venue is already one of the hottest wedding venues in the metro.
The Smith at The MOTO Museum’s 2023 reimagining combines a hip, 7,500-square-foot event space with a collection of classic motorcycles and a full-service catering team – all sure to make for an enthralling nuptial experience unlike any other. The venue is already booking months in advance.
“We gave it a refresh to make it more appealing to the average customer,” says Rachael Soete, business director for The Smith at the MOTO Museum. “We want it to feel more sleek and modern with vintage characteristics in the space as well.”
For more than 14 years, The MOTO Museum served as a destination for motorcycle enthusiasts to see a private collection of bikes from across the world. During this tenure, the museum hosted events in onsite spaces before it ever became a crowd-pleasing wedding venue named after founder and owner Steve Smith.
Now, after its recent renovation, The Smith is equipped to host everything from the ceremony itself to the pre-reception cocktail hour, reception and more. The primary event space can accommodate seating for 450 people with the option to change out walls that planners and hosts can swap to match the moods of their events. A lighter wall option delivers a more upscale presentation, and the darker wall more closely matches the space’s industrial roots while still sticking to a gender-neutral look and feel.
An onsite pre-function space – which features nearly 20 European motorcycles on display from Smith’s personal collection – fits approximately 250 people, making it perfect for hosting guests while the wedding party is taking photos or before the reception is ready. The Smith also staffs a full-service catering team onsite that’s responsible for all the food and beverage provided during events.
“That’s one less thing our clients have to think about – and the food is amazing,” Soete says.
New brass chandeliers feel both timeless and trendy while 700 feet of string lights add a hint of magic to any evening event. The Smith’s team polished the floors, which have also been dyed darker to amplify the space’s sleekness while playing to the warmth of the venue. It’s this compelling combination of vintage versatility that separates The Smith from more traditional, one-size-fits-all wedding spaces. Couples searching for something out of the ordinary – a space with a style of its own – will undoubtedly be drawn to The Smith and its recent transformation.
Soete points out there’s likely more to come for the already-stunning space.
“People love the space itself with the renovations, but they’re also excited to see how it develops,” she said.
The Smith is available now for event bookings in 2023 and beyond. Soete says that her team has been busy since they launched the reimagined venue and is already hosting tours for upcoming events.
The Smith at The MOTO Museum, 3408 Locust St., St. Louis, thesmithstlouis.com