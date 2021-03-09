The St. Louis Wedding-Day Disaster Prep Guide

It’s supposed to be the best day ever. You’ve got the love of your life, your family, your friends … and a carefully curated set of plans to pull off the event of your dreams. Despite all your planning, however, something is bound to go wrong. That’s where these vendors step in.
Here’s your guide to the metro area vendors and preparatory measures that can help you to avert the unexpected blips in your day, so you can get back to celebrating your love.
Uh-oh … The open bar has one drunk guest stealing your show.
Leave it to Team Newlyweds to take care of this delicate matter. If a certain someone on your guest list has you stressing about him or her overindulging, give your venue, like Seven Gables Inn (known for its amazing on-site event planners), a heads-up.
Reputable wedding planners, such as Kate & Co., will also monitor on your behalf and intervene before frivolity can go too far. Finally, rely on the bartenders to do their job, which includes serving only those who are of age and never serving someone more than they can handle.
You’ve got the dress! Now, how to keep it clean …
Your bridal shop might be able to help with that. Town & Country Bridal Formalwear partners with six different seamstresses to take care of final measurements and major snafus, as well as a partnership with BEST Transportation to ensure you and your party get to the venue in style and looking fine. JED Transportation is another local company you can rely on to chauffer you with ease to your grand fête.
Looks like somebody forgot the time.
If your hair appointment is taking longer than expected or traffic’s delaying your arrival, have a snack handy from Made Fare Co. or Kirkwood Pop Co. to stave off irritation and keep your energy up.
Is more of your party delayed, causing a lag in the day’s schedule? Quick, bring on the cocktail hour! Coordinate or extend this easy time buffer with your venue to keep guests entertained.
Rain, rain – go away!
As clouds roll in to rain on your parade, embrace the change of weather with clear umbrellas from Eye Candy Rentals. Not only can your bridal party continue to look pristine, but the right photographer, like L Photographie, can now capture the sweetest and most fun moments as you sing or dance in the rain.
Let them eat cake … maybe.
Hauling a tiered cake to a venue is no easy task. First, make sure you have a talented chef, like Tai Davis or Lia Weber, designing your showstopping dessert. And then make sure you have a solid – and ideally low-distance – plan to transport that masterpiece. Too nervous to do that cakewalk? Opt for a nontraditional treat, like brownie and cookie cheesecake sandwiches from Patty’s Cheesecakes, or custom ice cream sandwiches from The Baked Bear.
No matter what snafus might crop up on your big day, the best thing you can do is stay present in this life-changing moment and focus on the reason for the occasion.