The Top 5 Wedding Trends Forecast for 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 is already upon us, but 2022 wedding planning is already in full swing! According to the owner and lead planner at Flourish Events, Allison McDonald, 2022 weddings are forecast to be personalized pieces of perfection. Here are a few top trends to note.
Go Bold
“Neutral color palettes have dominated the scene for a while, but we’re starting to see a shift to more bold use of color,” McDonald says. “I have several 2022 couples going with deep, moody jewel tones, as well as some that are fully embracing bright and colorful whimsy. For spring weddings, there is lots of periwinkle blue with highlights of sage and white. Copper continues to be a very popular metallic. I couldn’t be more excited to see the return of color to weddings and hope it’s a trend that sticks around awhile!”
Focus on the Florals
Another trend taking the scene by storm is loose, naturally styled fresh florals.
“I’m seeing beautiful pieces that are suspended over a ceremony or head table area or wall installations that create a stunning focal point or photo backdrop,” McDonald says. “There is also a lot of interest in utilizing native and locally sourced flowers or grasses and plants that can be replanted and enjoyed well beyond the wedding day.”
Get Personal
Personalization is what McDonald says is the biggest trend across both ceremonies and receptions.
“Couples feel much more free to throw out a lot of the traditional wedding ‘rules’ and start with a blank slate that allows them to incorporate the things that are really meaningful to them,” McDonald says. “Personalized vows, nontraditional music, special unity rituals. I have a couple planting a sapling in dirt from both childhood homes. While traditional wedding parties are still the norm, many are opting to have mismatched numbers on each side, and even the traditional standing placement is open for interpretation!”
Set the Mood
According to McDonald, couples are also commonly recreating their receptions.
“The thing I hear over and over again is that couples want a reception that doesn't feel like a wedding,” McDonald explains. “We work together to create a vibe that mimics a fun cocktail or dinner party with priority being placed on great food/bar offerings, top-notch music and interactive activities for guests. Things like toasts, cake-cutting, bouquet tosses and even traditional first dances are considered but not necessarily included or given the importance that they might have had in the past.”
Back to Normal
Above all else, what McDonald looks forward to most for the 2022 wedding season is a near sense of normalcy.
“2020 was a challenge for the obvious reasons, and 2021 has been equally difficult with the wedding boom we’re experiencing and breakneck pace,” McDonald explains. “I’m hopeful that 2022 will offer a happy medium without the stresses of ever-changing restrictions and policies for couples trying to plan and navigate everything.”