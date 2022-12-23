The top floral trends for spring and summer weddings in 2023

One of the biggest perks to having a spring or summer wedding is that it’s peak season for fabulous florals. Whether you are looking for bold and beautiful bouquets or something subtle yet stunning, here’s what you need to know about spring and summer florals in 2023.
“For many couples, this is the first time they've ever thought about flowers – let alone ordered a lot of them,” says Carolyn Cosgrove Payne, owner of Wild Ginger Weddings. “If you're feeling overwhelmed, you're not alone – and your florist can help break it down for you. To cover the basics, wedding flowers fall into a few categories: personal flowers, ceremony flowers and reception flowers.”
Personal flowers include bouquets, boutonnieres and corsages. Ceremony flowers are typically statement pieces like arbor sprays, altar pieces and aisle arrangements, and reception flowers include centerpieces, cake flowers and other party décor.
“Everyone makes different decisions about which of these elements to include at their wedding based on their personal priorities as a couple,” Cosgrove Payne says. “You can talk to your florist about which elements of your wedding are most special to you, and that is a good way to start brainstorming how you'd like to direct your flower budget.”
Regardless of your elements, Carley Gubera-Klein, owner and CEO of Carley Jeans Floral, says two trends are taking spring and summer weddings by storm.
“Expect to see one type of bride who’s going to have a lot of fun colors – a lot of pastels, super springy colors,” Gubera-Klein says. “Another big trend is all white with no greenery – like just baby’s breath and roses.”
For those leaning towards roses, Gubera-Klein highly recommends “reflexing” the roses – a practice that involves “turning the pedals inside out to make them look really fluffy and full,” she says. “It’s beautiful.”
Regardless of aesthetic, Gubera-Klein encourages brides to dream big.
“The bride should not be scared to think out of the box and to dream big because I love when brides come to me with this crazy, super fun vision,” Gubera-Klein says. “Getting to make it come true for her is really, truly special.”
Cosgrove Payne shares this perspective – and also says to trust your florist to carry out that vision and make your dream a reality.
“The best advice I can give you for working with your wedding florist is to trust their artistic vision,” Cosgrove Payne says. “Many couples want their florist to copy an inspiration picture or include very specific types of flowers. This is understandable; it’s nerve-racking to have no idea what your flowers will look like ahead of time. But when you've chosen a florist because you love their work, you can give them creative freedom and they will create flowers for you that are truly one of a kind.”
Wild Ginger Weddings, wildgingerweddings.com
Carley Jeans Floral, 636-385-3236, carleyjeansfloral.com