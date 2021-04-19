The Top Wedding Venues in Missouri’s Wine Country

Did you know that Augusta was the first federally approved American Viticultural Area to gain that status in America – a full eight months even before Napa Valley, California? Welcome to Missouri’s wine country. Since that special designation, the Gateway to the West has expanded its vineyards to Hermann, Ste. Genevieve and beyond, offering you many award-winning venues and picturesque surrounds to elevate your wedding day.
AUGUSTA
Balducci Vineyards
6601 S. Highway 94, Augusta, 636-482-8466, balduccivineyards.com/private-events
Balducci boasts a wide range of event options, all set against a rustic yet elegant backdrop in the heart of wine country. Indoor, outdoor or covered outdoor spaces are made to match your vibe, whether it be casual or classy, and come complete with a menu reflective of the Balducci family’s Italian heritage, paired with regional favorites.
Chandler Hill Vineyards
596 Defiance Road, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com/weddings
A multitiered deck overlooking a lake and the vineyards at Chandler Hill make this winery instantly appealing. Its excellent full-service kitchen and award-winning event coordinators are sure to seal the deal for your wedding day plans.
Defiance Ridge Vineyards
2711 S. Highway 94, Defiance, 636-798-2288, defianceridgevineyards.com/weddings-events
Defiance Ridge loves a good story, as evidenced by its food and wine selection. When it comes to your wedding, the winery’s event managers strive to design a day reflective of your personality and vision, from the vineyard-to-table cuisine to excellent amenities, such as an on-site bridal suite.
Montelle Winery
201 Montelle Drive, Augusta, 636-228-4464, montelle.com/weddings-events
Elevated on a hilltop above Osage Ridge, Montelle’s leafy surrounds and magical views of the Missouri River Valley give a treetop quality to your intimate event. Create your own memorable day against this postcard backdrop, with packages for up to 120 guests.
Mount Pleasant Estates
5634 High St., Augusta, 636-482-9463, mountpleasant.com
Sitting on bluffs that allow you to take in the rolling hills of the Augusta appellation, Mount Pleasant’s massive grounds offer couples numerous settings in which to say, “I do.” The estates partner with area hotels to offer guest transportation, which is always an added perk.
Noboleis Vineyards
100 Hemsath Road, Augusta, 636-482-4500, noboleisvineyards.com/wedding
Noboleis Vineyards’ pavilion offers a pretty scene for your outdoor nuptials. Bonus offerings include the Vineyard and Winemaker Lofts for the bridal party to relax and get ready in, and the Barrel Cellar, which is a fabulous space for your bridal shower or rehearsal dinner.
Sugar Creek Winery
125 Boone Country Lane, Defiance, 636-987-2400, sugarcreekwines.com/weddings
Bachelorette parties are a specialty of this winery. Of course, the day-of is just as special, complete with an area for the bridal party to prepare and an in-house wedding coordinator to help you ensure every detail is covered.
HERMANN
Bias Vineyards
3166 Highway B, Berger, 573-834-5475, biaswinery.com
This winery/microbrewery is ideal as an intimate, rustic wedding venue and seats 80 guests inside its large room with a dance floor. The patio, pond, fireplace and vineyard are available for capturing the sweet moments of your big day.
Hermann Hill Weddings
165 Missouri Route 100, Hermann, 314-800-3295, hermannmoweddings.com
Situated on a bluff high above the Missouri River, Hermann Hill Weddings excels at creating magical weddings. With an in-house chef, on-site lodging and wedding coordinators, planning your day will be effortless.
The Inn at Hermannhof
237 E. 1st St., Hermann, 573-486-5199, innathermannhof.com/weddings
Haven’t settled on your wedding aesthetic just yet? With 14 distinctive venues to choose from, The Inn at Hermannhof is your place to go. Opt for a courtyard, cellar, hearth room, patio, terrace or pavilion for your picture-perfect backdrop.
STE. GENEVIEVE
Cave Vineyard
21124 Cave Road, Ste. Genevieve, 573-543-5284, cavevineyard.com/weddings-cave-vineyard-events
There’s nothing quite as unique as getting married at a winery literally built into a cave. Surrounded by rolling hills and located near historic Ste. Genevieve, this vineyard hosts events inside The Brandy Room at Cave Distillery, a brand-new space featuring knotty pine throughout.
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
24345 State Route WW, Ste. Genevieve, 573-747-1000, missourirusticwedding.com
This award-winning venue sprawls across an incredible landscape, featuring a lake, villas to accommodate guests and farm-to-table cuisine. Rustic and elegant, the winery boasts a beautiful barn, the ballroom-inspired Vineyard Room and a charming chapel.
Crown Valley Winery
23589 State Route WW, Ste. Genevieve, 866-207-9463, crownvalleywinery.com/weddings-and-events
Crown Valley doesn’t stop at wine. Also a brewery and distillery, this venue is sure to please many. And with 200 acres, its gorgeous views and multiple spaces can match your wedding day dreams.
BEYOND
Cedar Creek
1401 Olive Road, New Haven, 855-778-7222, cedarcreekcenter.com/weddings
Set on 200 acres in Missouri’s Rhine region, this full-service resort promises unparalleled hospitality, with seven venues to choose from, including a modern barn, an intimate patio pergola and even an authentic Western Town built to look like a Hollywood set.
Cedar Lake Cellars
11008 Schreckengast Road, Wright City, 636-745-9500, cedarlakecellars.com/weddings
This year-round wedding venue can serve brides and grooms looking for an intimate setting or couples whose guest list knows no bounds (or, in this case, up to 350 guests). The breathtaking getaway features two lakeside venues and more than 400 serene acres.