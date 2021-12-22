There’s a Massive Flower Shortage – But Here’s How You Can Still Plan Your Ideal St. Louis Wedding

A massive nationwide flower shortage is disrupting the wedding industry, which is already reeling from almost two years of complications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, engaged couples can still plan for their perfect day with the right guidance, says one local florist.
“Book a florist you trust,” says Amber Distasio Silver of Twisted Willow Design in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. “When you work with someone who you feel truly understands your vision, you can rest assured that they will select the best flowers available at the time of your event.”
The shortage is a result of triadic causes, according to Business Insider, including a decline in workers for planting at the start of the pandemic, the effect of climate change on growing seasons around the globe and a surge in demand as brides and grooms who postponed nuptials finally make their wedding plans.
“Specialty colored roses have proven particularly difficult to source recently,” Distasio Silver says. “We work in tandem with some fantastic wholesalers, who always have fabulous alternatives to offer in the event of a shortage.”
Twisted Willow Design builds proposals that center on each couple’s aesthetic and color palette, allowing for easy adaptation if necessary.
“In the event that we cannot get a certain bloom for you, you can ensure we will find the very best alternative for your big day,” Distasio Silver says. “A good florist will select the perfect alternatives. We take the time to get to know our clients and to create a flowerscape for each wedding that is singular and tailored to our couples.”
The florist, who specializes in bespoke design, offers another piece of advice for brides and grooms who are currently planning their big day.:
“Secure your vendors early!” Distasio Silver stresses. “Due to rescheduled clients from COVID-19, compounded with the wedding boom we’ve seen this past year, most of the vendors we work with are almost totally booked for 2022, Twisted Willow Design included – and 2023 is rapidly filling up.”
In addition to navigating the flower shortage, Twisted Willow Design continues to follow safety protocols amid the pandemic, which includes offering virtual initial consultations and requiring staffers to wear masks during event setup. So as you set out to make your ideal wedding celebration a reality, Distasio Silver advises that now is the time to talk with vendors about crafting a plan based on your unique vision.
Twisted Willow Design, 5257 Shaw Ave., Suite 1, St. Louis, twistedwillow.co