These St. Louis-Made, Eco-Friendly Wedding Invitations Sprout Actual Living Wildflowers

Even though every detail of your big day can contribute to making memories for a lifetime, your wedding can also accumulate a lot of waste. Cast Paper Art brings back balance with its eco-conscious, handcrafted stationery.
“We use an old technique, the original style of mass-producing paper,” owner Steve Deines says. “If you want people to talk about your wedding, use our invitations. People come up to us all the time and say how well they were received. Every piece comes out different – no two are alike.”
The process of hand-making paper includes grinding materials down to a pulp, then dipping a screen into the pulp – also known as casting – and pressing excess water from the mold before finally leaving the paper to air-dry.
At Cast Paper Art, organic materials such as flower petals and fresh plants make their way into the pulp, which is a boon for brides and grooms looking to repurpose their floral arrangements post-wedding. The company even offers a do-it-yourself option, giving craftier couples an opportunity to put their own unique twist on Cast Paper Art’s products.
“You can go to our website, order the components that you want and create your own notecards or invitations,” Deines says. “We’re a small company [of] about eight people. We’re working on some big projects now. Our stationery notes are being picked up by a major distributor.”
The organic materials used by Cast Paper Art can include seeds, allowing your invitations or thank-you notes to later be planted in the ground. “For best results, plant in the spring, about a quarter-inch deep,” Deines says. “Keep them hot and wet, and wildflowers start sprouting in about four to seven days.”
Personalize your seed paper with a note, such as “love grows,” and your stationery is sure to leave a lasting impression, thanks to Cast Paper Art.
Cast Paper Art, 811 Lafayette Ave., Webster Groves, 314-968-6896, castpaperart.com