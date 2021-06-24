This Bloomsdale Farm Wedding Venue Offers Photo Opportunities With Goats

Where can you host a gorgeous, top-of-the-line wedding and also give your guests playtime with adorable goats? In the St. Louis metro area, only one venue comes to mind: The Artisan, a newly opened event space at Baetje (pronounced “bay-gee”) Farms in Bloomsdale. General Manager Kassie Chapman promises the stars of this goat cheese-producing farm can be “a huge part of [your] entire [wedding] day.”
Baetje Farms opened in 1998 in one of the oldest settlements west of the Mississippi River. Surrounded by the rolling hills of southeastern Missouri, the farm has gone on to produce goat cheese worthy of awards and international recognition. Two years ago, the farm expanded with the addition of its event space, The Artisan.
“New building, new staff, new operations – and then, immediately, the pandemic,” Chapman recalls. “All in all, we did well trying to navigate all of the challenges that we faced. We followed all of the guidelines. Our booking started catching on, and I feel like we are right where we need to be now.”
Today, The Artisan has more than 100 weddings booked for 2021 and 2022. With unique offerings for guests, like farm and cheese tours, lodging at Baetje’s Tiny Homes and special photo opportunities with the farm’s goats, it’s no surprise the venue is rising in popularity.
The Tiny Homes total five units, all named for cheeses made at the farm.
“We have this new Bloomsdale Suite, which holds up to nine people,” Chapman says. “It’s huge, elaborate [and] luxurious. It has an upstairs, a downstairs, a kitchenette and four bunkbeds that are full-sized.”
The four additional units include two honeymoon suites, each of which houses a single bed and bath. Two boast walk-in Jacuzzi tubs, and two offer showers, proving a perfect way for the bridal party to unwind before, during or after the wedding.
“If you want a lot of adventure on your wedding, right now [our goats include] babies and adults,” Chapman says. “Guests want pictures throughout the ceremony and some after. The babies steal the show. You can get in the pin and hold them.”
She emphasizes that the particular breed of goats found at Baetje Farms is collectively a quiet bunch, ensuring peaceful ceremonies for couples and their guests.
“Saanen goats are awesome,” Chapman says. “They’re all white and … they’re not obnoxious. They don’t cry while you’re in the middle of your ceremony. It’s a good atmosphere.”
That atmosphere includes specialty charcuterie boards, featuring up to four varieties from the farm’s selection of nine chèvre (fresh) and five aged cheeses. Chapman notes the boards are a crowd-pleaser, adding: “We always pair them with local artisan meats and local honeys and jams to give you that down-home Missouri feel.”
The Artisan at Baetje Farms, 8932 Jackson School Road, Bloomsdale, 573-483-9021, baetjefarms.com/the-artisan-venue