Planning for a wedding can be stressful, especially when ironing out the details. If you’re looking for a unique but meaningful addition to your big day, bridal shower or even a gift for your bridesmaids, Styled Bubbly paints custom-designed Champagne bottles worth toasting to – so you can celebrate your love, or a special moment, with an unforgettable twist.
Madison Herweck, the owner and creator of Styled Bubbly, first began experimenting with the idea for her business back in May 2022, around the same time as her graduation from Mizzou. “The idea came from when I wanted to do unique graduation gifts for my roommates,” she says. “I wanted to do something special that wasn’t just a framed picture or a gift card.”
The business took off from there when Herweck posted one of her painted bottles on Facebook and began receiving inquiries from clients requesting orders for graduation gifts, birthdays and weddings. Each Styled Bubbly bottle is hand-painted in her home studio and completely custom from start to finish, so your wedding vision can be incorporated into the final product – even down to the little details. “The creation process is a mutual effort,” Herweck explains. “You hand-select your bottle, the background color and the personalization. Everything gets wrapped up into one and is topped with a coordinating bow upon completion!”
People are also reading…
Although the bottles she paints are usually detailed with bright colors and fun watercolor florals, the end result always depends on what the client prefers. How much you want to be involved in the process is up to you, Herweck adds. “Some people want the final reveal to be a surprise, so I’ll just collect their personalization information. Other times customers come to me and know exactly what they’re looking for.”
Since each bottle is hand-painted, no two are ever completely the same, which makes Styled Bubbly a memorable and perfectly unique way to “pop-the-bubbly” on your big day. The bottles can be used in detail photos, Champagne coupe towers, cake cutting, getting ready with the girls or even during photo sessions with the wedding party. Over the past year, Herweck has painted bottles to match invitations, cakes or coordinate with another element from the wedding. “I’ve had a couple of brides use them in different unique ways I wouldn’t have even thought of,” she says. “For example, one couple met at Saint Louis University and planned a fleur de lis wedding. At the reception, they walked in with their Styled Bubbly bottle that had the coordinating fleur de lis theme executed with the SLU Billiken; it was adorable!”
Helping clients celebrate their weddings makes every bottle worth it, according to Herweck. “I’ve had so many great clients whom I’ve formed deep relationships with,” she says. “It’s fun to see brides who might be originally super stressed out about their planning process get to start their marriage by popping the bubbly. It’s amazing to make those connections and root for my clients.”
Herweck posts most of her bottles on the Styled Bubbly Instagram, which has become an online portfolio for her clients to refer to when they have a particular style or design in mind. The Instagram account is also the best place to follow along for order announcements, which open once a month. Very Important Bride reservation orders are also available for brides and grooms looking to save a little stress while wedding planning and can be reserved up to one year in advance. “VIB orders reserve your order slot so you’re not rushing and remembering dates of order releases,” Herweck says. “It helps make the customization process even more of a breeze from the very beginning.”
VIB order spots are held with a small deposit under $70 dollars to ensure the hand-painted bubbly for your big day. From there, you can select your bottle, design and personalization that best fit your wedding and personality.
Check out the Styled Bubbly Instagram for more information on how to order your own personalized bubbly bottle for your big day.
Styled Bubbly, instagram.com/styledbubbly