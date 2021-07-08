Top 2021 Wedding Centerpiece Trends

Tie the elements of your wedding together with centerpieces that do not interrupt or dominate, but instead inspire and enchant. Set the scene with expert tips on how to achieve today’s coveted centerpiece trends from Keith McDonnell and Dean Riebeling, owners of Botanicals Design Studio in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood.
All or Nothing
Modern engaged couples are likely of two mindsets – either desiring an intimate fête or a huge soirée – and that binary mindset dovetails with choosing centerpieces.
“[Some] couples like something more natural and deconstructed,” McDonnell says. “We’ve had a lot of people doing more neutrals, beautiful whites and creams – or all color. It’s a dual thing, almost like all or nothing. It gives us a lot of opportunity to not do the same thing over and over again.”
Bloom It Up
“People love greenery right now, and they want big blooms to go with that,” Riebeling speaks on the other side of that style. “A lot of foliage is trending to [include] sage and different green varietals, like eucalyptus. A lot that is mixed in with other stuff on the tables, like candles and different kinds of vases. The trend is to bloom it up.”
Done With DIY
The do-it-yourself mantra for wedding planning is less appealing today, McDonnell believes. “People now appreciate the value of florals and are willing to invest,” he says. “When they show you something from a celebrity wedding or a designer [they found] online, they’re not as shocked to find out how much [displays like] that cost. Now, it doesn’t mean it has to cost a million dollars.”
Riebeling adds: “There was a lot of DIY, [but now] there’s a trend coming back of ‘I’m tired of having to work on my wedding. Let’s let the experts make it gorgeous!’”
Community Tables
As the COVID-19 pandemic abates in the metro area through ongoing vaccination efforts, weddings are taking on an even bigger note of celebration. An element of reunion, after long separations, is evident in event layouts.
“People like a table-runner feel,” Riebeling says. “People like a combination of tables, but they like long [ones], especially because everybody has had to be so separate.”
Elevating Experience
“It may pay to invest in experience – experience is something that’s worth a lot,” McDonnell says. “People who have been in the business for five, 10 or more years have relationships with vendors. They have rapport with churches and synagogues, hotels and reception sites, experience with wholesalers.”
McDonnell adds that experience extends to the overall collaboration of vendors on your wedding day. “We work as a team with a lot of people,” he elaborates. “When you’re inexperienced, you might feel hesitant to help out. If somebody’s carrying a big box, we’ll grab the other end of it. You find yourself a part of a community. Even florist to florist, we have a network. We communicate with each other and share.”
Botanicals Design Studio, 3014 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-772-7674, botanicalsdesignstudio.com