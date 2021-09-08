Top 5 Nonstop-Flight Honeymoon Destinations From St. Louis

Amid the stress of wedding planning – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic – many couples are dreaming of a relaxing honeymoon that’s as easy to organize as possible. Local travel expert Melissa Garrison, co-manager of the vacation department at Altair Travel & Cruises in St. Louis, says she’s seeing a trend of couples wanting “nonstop flights to all-adult, all-inclusive destinations.”
Leave your worries behind, and prepare for paradise with Garrison’s honeymoon planning guide to St. Louis’ top five nonstop-flight destinations – complete with her pick for each tropical locale’s best all-adult, all-inclusive resort.
Altair Travel & Cruises, 2025 S. Brentwood Blvd., Suite 100, St. Louis, 314-968-9600, altairtravel.com