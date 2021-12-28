Top 5 Wedding Color Palette Trends for 2022

A wedding color palette can tell a couple’s story, so picking the perfect pigments for the big day is a big decision. To help 2022 brides and grooms express their color story, Ladue-based Kate + Company founder Kate Turner shares the wedding color schemes on-trend for the upcoming year, from fresh, floral-inspired tones to vibrant, vivid hues.
A Kiss of Chartreuse
If 2022 has an “it” wedding color, it’s chartreuse. “We are seeing a kiss of chartreuse as a hot-ticket item in 2022!” Turner notes. The vivid yellowish-green hue is a bright, spirited shade that pops against standard bases like black and white.
Shades of Green
Greens will be huge for nuptials in the new year for their ability to set a regal, natural, refreshing and revitalizing tone, while representing how brides and grooms will be growing a new life together. “We are loving all the shades of green couples are incorporating in their big day, from how it naturally exists with florals to shades of greens for bridesmaids’ dresses,” Turner says.
Mustard Yellow
Projecting feelings of hope and happiness that every wedding day brings, yellows – particularly mustards – also will be big for the next year. “We are seeing yellow and shades of mustards also being popular for 2022,” Turner notes.
Pink-Based Palette
Pink pigments in a range from blush to dusty rose continue to be a neutral base on which to build couples’ 2022 color palette of pops of yellow and hues of green. Overall, brides and grooms are taking a less traditional route for their weddings, Turner explains: “[It’s] not so cookie-cutter, but being intentional and inventive in their choices for colors, attire, culinary and beverage options.”
Creative Colors
Let your venue drive your color palette, Turner advises. Rather than picking a color that clashes with the palette or aesthetics of the location, Turner recommends getting creative and using the colors of the space as part of your color story. “Make sure that your venue is appropriate for the level of formality you see – if you’re going for a modern look, try art museums or contemporary private venues,” she explains. “If you’re going for black-tie, a five-star hotel is a great option, and if you’re going for rustic elegance, consider an estate that may be able to host your guests for an entire weekend of events.”
Kate + Company, 9904 Clayton Road, Suite 129, St. Louis, kateandcollc.com