Make your wedding night extra special with a memorable stay at one of these jaw-dropping St. Louis area Airbnbs.
Treehouse retreat
Stargaze from your very own 25-foot treehouse for the night at The Cottage in Hermann.
Lovingly owned and operated by the Pettijohn family, nature meets modern amenities in The Sunset Tree House, situated amid the wooded, rolling hills of Missouri wine country. Taking its name from the evening sunsets streaming into its main level, the lofty accommodations include a balcony, a comfy queen-size bed and cozy window seating.
“What better way to start your new life together than cuddled up in a treetop bed-and-breakfast?” says Keely Pettijohn, co-owner of The Cottage. “You’ll be wrapped in all the luxuries of home … air-conditioning and heating, full bathrooms and a homemade breakfast. You can sit and sip wine on the porch or take a quick four-minute drive to the adorable German wine community of Hermann.”
The Cottage, 1185 Hwy H, Hermann, 970-234-5336, hermanncottage.com
Hillside hideaway
Your romantic hideaway awaits amid the wooded hills of southeast Missouri.
Following all the wedding revelry, couples can retreat to this quaint cottage perched on a hillside near Lake Wappapello.
Thoughtfully curated by Lauren Thorp – owner of beloved Bonboni Mercantile Co.-turned-Bonboni Interior Design – the cozy cabin showcases stunning vintage furniture and boasts a well-stocked kitchen.
Experience gorgeous sunset views from the screened porch – or the romantic sound of raindrops pattering on its metal roof.
“We love sitting on the deck of the cabin in the morning, drinking coffee together and watching the morning breeze push the trees back and forth,” Thorp says. “A covered porch with a daybed is perfect for taking a nap and cuddling – especially during a gentle rain tapping on our metal roof.”
And on two wooded acres surrounding the beautiful bungalow, find a tree swing, hammock and a large fire pit with firewood – ready for make-your-own s’mores!
“There’s a great fire pit to sit with your favorite beverage and gaze into the flames and up into the sky at the stars,” Thorp notes. “There is virtually no light pollution – making for amazing stargazing.”
Bonboni Interior Design, St. Louis, 314-472-3457, bonbonimercantile.com
Serene sanctuary
With in-suite massages and breakfast in bed, newlyweds can revel in relaxation at the Self-Care Sanctuary.
The rejuvenating rental retreat, located in St. Louis’ eclectic Grove neighborhood, is designed by Jodi Bitton, owner of Healing Hamsa Spa.
A soothing space Bitton calls “true escape from the world,” it features a contemporary, dreamy design, decorated with lavish, Moroccan-inspired furnishings and scented with five-star hotel fragrances. The calming respite’s bedroom is outfitted with a cozy king-size bed and a smart TV including Netflix, while the bathroom offers aromatherapy oils and restorative wellness lotions for extra pampering.
Unwind or dine alfresco on a spacious private balcony with a sunshade and comfy seating while indulging in the fully stocked kitchen. Or place an order for groceries, breakfast in bed or dessert deliveries from neighborhood favorites. And for the ultimate in-suite pampering, request wellness amenities from facials to massages.
Self-Care Sanctuary, St. Louis, 314-450-8399, selfcaresanctuarystl.com