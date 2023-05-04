Guest books are not only the perfect place for guests to grant you well wishes on your wedding day, but they also make for a meaningful memento. Whether you want to stick with the tradition of having a beautiful book for guests to sign or want something a little more unique, here are some great guest book options from some marvelous makers throughout Missouri.
A beautiful book
Bloom and Blush Press in Springfield has a custom, heirloom-quality fabric guest book that is gorgeous. Couples can customize everything from the fabric color (natural and playful hues alike), the imprint foil color, the font and more to create the exact look you are longing for. Plus, the book features a seamless center, meaning the book will lie flat for ease of use for guests.
Camdenton-based Etsy shop, Woodbott, has a customized wood sign that’s rustic and ravishing. Available in five sizes and six stain and finish options, this stunning sign is an awesome alternative for a guest book that can similarly be showcased in your home after your big day is done.
Henry James Paper Goods hand draws guest book couple portraits that are pretty much perfection. The St. Louis-based shop founder, Kadie Foppiano, digitally draws the 100 percent personalized portraits before printing them on museum-quality fine art paper. Plus, the posters are available in an array of sizes, so you can be sure to accommodate the number of signatures you’re sure to see surrounding your special sketch.
The Wood Den in Festus creates benches from raw pieces of wood that are wonderful and whimsical in every way. Choose from more than 20 customized designs to adorn the bench seat and, remember, that each bench is handmade – meaning no two are alike, for a truly one-of-a-kind keepsake. Once guests sign, the bench can be sealed before becoming (arguably) the best seat in the house at your new home.
The Wood Den, 2 N. 6th St., Festus, 636-209-0514, wood-den.com
