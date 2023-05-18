Take one look at Tori Nelson’s Instagram page, and one thing is abundantly clear: Her work is special. The St. Louis-based artist paints custom watercolor portraits for everything under the sun, including paintings of her client’s homes, family members and pets. And although all of her work is equally beautiful, her portraits of couples before (or even years after) their wedding day certainly take the cake for being a one-of-a-kind gift you will treasure.
“The beauty of doing a painting is that you can make it exactly how your clients want,” Nelson explains. “It’s so amazing to give them something meaningful that they can cherish forever.”
Nelson has been an artist her entire life but spent several years working in interior design before she decided to pursue art full-time. She created Tori Nelson Studio LLC two and a half years ago after seeing increasing popularity for her watercolor artwork that she posted online. Since then, Nelson has painted hundreds of commissioned portraits for clients hoping to capture the essence of beloved memories, photographs and family members.
“I think people gravitate towards watercolor because it’s softer and easier on the eyes and brain,” Nelson says. “It’s a very visually appealing art form and can have a gentle, soothing effect. It’s always interesting to see how the paintings turn out because of the fluid, changeable nature of working with watercolors.”
One of the more unique aspects of Nelson’s work is her ability to add additional elements to each portrait in order to make them special and even more original. Instead of painting a simple image of a bride and groom, for example, Nelson works closely with clients to incorporate meaningful family members, backdrops or pets that may not have been physically present on their actual wedding day. “I’ve had brides send me a picture of their dress pre-wedding with a picture of their venue, and I was able to put them both together and create a whole portrait before they actually got married,” she says. “Another client was the groom’s mother, and she asked me to create a painting for them as a belated wedding gift using a picture from their wedding night. It’s fun to work hand-in-hand with couples to give them something really special.”
One of Nelson’s recent paintings came from a bride looking to gift her husband with something truly special after the loss of their grandparents. “She and her husband had lost their grandparents before they got married, and they were very special to them,” she explains. “Since they had passed on and weren’t able to be at their wedding, she asked me to add them to the painting standing next to the couple as if they had been there in that moment. Her reaction when I showed her the final painting was really touching.”
All of Nelson’s portraits are custom-made from start to finish and can be ordered online through Instagram or email.
Tori Nelson Studio, instagram.com/torinelsonstudio