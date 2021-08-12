Ways to Include Loved Ones in Your Wedding Day When They Can’t Be There in Person

Weddings are a beautiful way to celebrate a couple’s love with the ones they love. But for those who have family and friends who cannot attend their big day, whether because of loss, travel issues or illness, hosting a celebration that feels complete can be a challenge.
Thankfully, there are a handful of heartfelt ways to honor those who can attend solely in spirit.
“I feel it’s so special for couples to honor their lost loved ones because it brings them closure and bittersweet happiness to know their lost loved ones are still thought of and present during the special day,” says Tammi Camp, St. Louis wedding and portrait photographer. “If things were different, those loved ones would be there with them … and instead of being there physically, they’re there in spirit, and it’s always beautiful to see couples honor them.”
In her nearly nine years of capturing weddings, Camp has seen several ways in which couples have honored those they hold close to their hearts during the ceremony.
“I’ve seen couples honor loved ones by reserving a seat during the ceremony with a framed picture,” Camp says. “Some have even put their jacket, sport jersey or shirt along with the photo. They’ve also put a flower of some sort there, marking the seat. I’ve also seen framed images of lost loved one with candles lit all along the table. … Another way is attaching a locket or small framed photos on the bouquet!”
A sincere standout for Camp, though, was when a bride included a framed image of her dad in the room in which she was getting ready for her big day.
“We even put it on an end table next to her while she opened up gifts from her bridesmaids and read a letter from her soon-to-be husband,” Camp remembers. “She took a moment to spend time with her dad only before the chaos of the day began. We made sure to get a photo of just the two of them.”
Regardless of what route you choose, though, Camp encourages couples to think outside the box.
“It doesn’t have to be a memory table,” Camp says. “It can be something as simple as wearing their jewelry or sewing a piece of their wedding dress to the inside of yours!
“I’ve been photographing weddings for almost nine years, and the thing I love about capturing weddings is, every story is different. As a documentarian, the storytelling through images is my favorite. The emotional roller coaster of the day is what fuels me. Every part of the day is always so different, full of different emotions that you can see on everyone’s faces!”
Tammi Camp, tammicamp.com