After the pandemic delayed so many celebration dates, the onslaught of obligations now overflowing from event calendars has some wedding guests stressed. Luckily, metro wedding planner Aaren Muex, CEO of full-service event planning, design and coordination company Divine Events in St. Louis, has tips for couples to quell that mounting pressure and help guests sit back, relax and enjoy the festivities.
First and foremost, consider narrowing the wedding guest list to your core friends. “The thing I tell all of our couples is: Only invite people that you have been around and have talked to in the last six months,” Muex explains. “Many couples want to invite everyone they know and talk about it on social media. It makes people feel an obligation to attend.”
Next, Muex recommends maintaining communication with the guests from the invitation through the wedding weekend. “Keep them in the know,” she says, adding that couples should also keep the wedding day schedule flowing.
Instead of an early ceremony and later reception, try holding the events closer together on the big day. For example, Muex says, a 3 p.m. ceremony and a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour will allow attendees who are booking babysitters to manage their time and budget while still being able to enjoy your event.
For out-of-town guests, ensure their hotel rooms greet them with a welcome basket of goodies, as well as suggestions for things to do around the city. “After all, weddings are an experience for the weekend,” Muex adds.
Additionally, be sure to invite out-of-towners to your rehearsal dinner. “That way they don’t have to worry about paying for that meal,” she explains. “Host a brunch on Sunday that will allow you to greet them, because you’re not going to be able to talk to everyone on the wedding day.”
At the big event, include your guests in the celebration as much as possible. “Think about how to make them a part of the wedding,” she says. “One way is The Guest app, so everyone can see the wedding from different vantage points.”
Overall, couples “can only do so much,” and the rest is up to the guests, Muex says. So, most of all, enjoy your special day with your loved ones who are in attendance. “It’s okay if some of the guests can’t make it – they’re not doing it maliciously. Just be okay with the people who are there. They’re sharing in [your] love. Enjoy who’s there.”
