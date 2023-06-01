If you are hoping to showcase the city you love on your wedding invitations, look no further. These makers are creating invitations that are stunning with an added spark of St. Louis spirit – whether you want an inexpensive DIY option, elegantly lined envelopes or a whole suite.
Beyond Design
Since 2006, Missouri-based Beyond Design has been creating invitations, magnets and more – including a save the date that’s inspired by a vintage St. Louis postcard. The one-of-a-kind, classic design is not only beyond cool, but is also sure to be a showstopper that makes a statement.
Jennifer Paper Co.
Jennifer Paper Co. offers a St. Louis-inspired wedding suite that is sleek and sophisticated. The invitation showcases the astounding Gateway Arch in a fashionable color palette, as does the envelope lining, creating a crisp, clean look. Plus, if you aren’t necessarily looking for an entire suite, the envelopes can be purchased separately.
California-based Etsy shop MagicWand Weddings has a “renaissance-style” wedding invitation package that it describes as both poetic and sophisticated. The invitation features a spectacular St. Louis skyline at the base of the invitation and can be completely customized with colors and font choices.
Pixie Paper Company
Since 2009, Pixie Paper Company has been creating custom, unique wedding stationery. The Etsy shop even offers multiple minimalist and modern St. Louis-inspired invitations, save the dates, fans (which double as a ceremony program – perfect for those hot summer ceremonies) and more.
UnmeasuredEvent
Etsy shop UnmeasuredEvent has a wedding invitation template suite featuring a wonderful watercolor of the St. Louis skyline. Simply purchase the digital download, which includes the actual invitation, an RSVP card and a details card. You DIY the rest – meaning you can edit the wording, font, font color and more to match the vision for your big day.
