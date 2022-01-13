 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wedding Tents for Any Budget in St. Louis
0 comments

Wedding Tents for Any Budget in St. Louis

  • 0
wedding hall
Getty Images

There’s no denying the elegance of an outdoor wedding. And in the pandemic era, many guests appreciate the option to participate in open-air festivities. However, there’s always the worry of unpredictable weather (especially in Missouri). Whether you want to rent a tent to play it safe or you just want it for the added ambiance, these St. Louis businesses have you covered (literally.)

 

The Sweetest Deal

Grand Events Tent & Event Rental has tents of all shapes and sizes – from small frame tents as inexpensive as $110 to large poll tents starting at 60-by-60 for $3,600. For those wanting to stick to a budget, Grand Events also has DIY tent-rental packages available, such as a 20-by-20 for $285 and a 20-by-30 for $415. The DIY packages include not only the tent (which you must install yourself) but also tables, table covers and brown folding chairs.

 

The Savvy Spend

The Bounce House Company does more than its name suggests. The company offers tables and chairs, space heaters and, of course, tents. Whether you need to seat a more intimate party of 80 (starting at $710) or a larger group of 120 (starting at $1,010), The Bounce House Company has high-peak tents ready for you. Sidewalls and lighting for the tent of your choice also are available for an additional charge.

 

The Ultimate Splurge

There’s a reason Weinhardt Party Rentals has been around since 1946, and it’s not just because of this family-owned and -operated business’ impeccable customer service. The company’s top-quality equipment – such as farm-style tables, gold or silver chameleon chairs and more – keeps them top-of-mind for luxury items. Tents start at approximately $3,000 (and also require that you rent Weinhardt tables and chairs in conjunction with the tent itself); however, there’s no doubt you’ll value the divine details Weinhardt offers.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 Wedding Stationery Trends to Note for 2022
Wedding

7 Wedding Stationery Trends to Note for 2022

Cheree Berry – founder, CEO and creative director of Ladue-based Cheree Berry Paper & Design – is sharing all of the latest trends brides and grooms will be using to personalize their wedding stationery.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News