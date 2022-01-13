Wedding Tents for Any Budget in St. Louis

There’s no denying the elegance of an outdoor wedding. And in the pandemic era, many guests appreciate the option to participate in open-air festivities. However, there’s always the worry of unpredictable weather (especially in Missouri). Whether you want to rent a tent to play it safe or you just want it for the added ambiance, these St. Louis businesses have you covered (literally.)
The Sweetest Deal
Grand Events Tent & Event Rental has tents of all shapes and sizes – from small frame tents as inexpensive as $110 to large poll tents starting at 60-by-60 for $3,600. For those wanting to stick to a budget, Grand Events also has DIY tent-rental packages available, such as a 20-by-20 for $285 and a 20-by-30 for $415. The DIY packages include not only the tent (which you must install yourself) but also tables, table covers and brown folding chairs.
The Savvy Spend
The Bounce House Company does more than its name suggests. The company offers tables and chairs, space heaters and, of course, tents. Whether you need to seat a more intimate party of 80 (starting at $710) or a larger group of 120 (starting at $1,010), The Bounce House Company has high-peak tents ready for you. Sidewalls and lighting for the tent of your choice also are available for an additional charge.
The Ultimate Splurge
There’s a reason Weinhardt Party Rentals has been around since 1946, and it’s not just because of this family-owned and -operated business’ impeccable customer service. The company’s top-quality equipment – such as farm-style tables, gold or silver chameleon chairs and more – keeps them top-of-mind for luxury items. Tents start at approximately $3,000 (and also require that you rent Weinhardt tables and chairs in conjunction with the tent itself); however, there’s no doubt you’ll value the divine details Weinhardt offers.