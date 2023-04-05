Calling all art fans: Say ‘I do’ in a space that’s truly a work of art with these stunning St. Louis-area galleries and museums.
Third Degree Glass Factory
Wed amid handmade glass art installations at Third Degree Glass Factory’s La Soffietta Room. The space can accommodate larger events, from a ceremony with 180 guests to a reception of 280 attendees and cocktails for 500 people.
Or book its sparkling Glass Gallery for a beautiful backdrop to your intimate, 90-guest ceremony, cocktail party or rehearsal dinner, where attendees also have the opportunity to peruse local art, as well as watch glassblowers at work.
Third Degree Glass Factory, 5200 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-367-4527, thirddegreeglassfactory.com
Saint Louis Art Museum
For a venue that stands as its own breathtaking work of art, look no further than the stately, Roman-arched Sculpture Hall – the grand entrance to the Saint Louis Art Museum’s Beaux Arts building, designed by lauded architect Cass Gilbert.
Additional art-filled options at the world-renowned museum include the modern Taylor Hall and Griggs Gallery, featuring its famed collection of Max Beckmann paintings.
Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis, 314-721-0072, slam.org
The Sheldon Art Galleries
With 7,000 square feet of exhibit spaces featuring local, national and international artists, The Sheldon Art Galleries offers a creative variety of private gallery openings for your special day.
At the historic-meets-modern venue, a gleaming glass walkway connects The Sheldon’s storied facilities with the contemporary Art Galleries + Atrium lobby, which seats 250 guests and overlooks the Sculpture Garden – a picture-perfect place for a cocktail reception.
The Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Ave., 314-533-9900, thesheldon.org
Contemporary Art Museum
The Contemporary Art Museum’s striking modern performance space on its ground floor – complete with access to the lobby, café, courtyard, contemporary room and galleries – serves as the ideal canvas for creating a wedding celebration unique to each couple.
Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-535-4660, camstl.org
Laumeier Sculpture Park
Tie the knot amid more than 70 large-scale sculptures and up to 500 guests on the gorgeous, 105-acre grounds of Laumeier Sculpture Park.
Photogenic outdoor spaces await your big day, from the lovely Leaf Pavilion to the romantic Heartland Garden, the rustic Moss Shelter, the sculpture-studded Estate House Lawn & Terrace and the expansive Way Field.
Additional indoor venues include the historic 1917 Estate House, featuring the Fireplace Room, Tile Room and Outdoor Terrace, as well as the contemporary Aronson Fine Arts Center Gallery.
Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road, St. Louis, 314-615-5278, laumeiersculpturepark.org