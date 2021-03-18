WedPets Helps St. Louis Couples Seamlessly Incorporate Their Pets Into Their Wedding Day

Incorporating your furry friend into your big day doesn’t have to be a “ruff” process. In fact, metro area couples are lucky enough to have experts eager to make this dream paw-sible (and something you’ll remember fur-ever).
“When I started doing WedPets and this became a service, it was helping most couples bring their pets to their wedding venues or photo site to get some really sweet portraits on such an important, special day,” says Nicole Johnson, who founded WedPets in 2017. “Now, we get a good amount of requests if there’s a pet they want to play a role in their ceremony.”
Some sweet roles include greeter, ring bearer and even flower girl.
“Everything is customizable – every wedding is different,” Johnson says. “It’s how personalized you want something at your wedding, and this is just one element, one component.”
In addition to pets playing a particular part, Johnson has similarly seen couples bring dogs to the big day solely for photo purposes.
“I joke there are three photos you’ll get with your dog,” Johnson says. “You’ll get one standing up – a classic, traditional pose with your dog in a sit. You’ll get one where you’re bending down with your dog and your faces are all kind of mashed together – there will be some licks and kisses. And then there will be one where you are walking your dog, and it’s kind of a candid shot. Anything outside of those three things are happenstance, and we take what we can get.”
However, some couples have gone as far as to surprise their spouse with their pet.
“We’ve done some really sweet first looks,” Johnson says. “I’ve had a bride want to surprise her groom with the dog walking down the aisle, which created some really cute photos. I’ve seen the groom want to surprise the bride with the dog being present at the wedding, so the first look was set up to where the bride thought she was going to see her groom, but she saw her dog. So that creates some really priceless expressions.”
Regardless of the role, though, Johnson says incorporating pets is a special touch to your celebrations.
“I think it’s fun because they are a huge part of our lives, and they should be there on this really big day,” Johnson says. “Whether they are playing a small role or just in the photos, it’s a big day, and they should be part of it.”
