Westwind Hills: Southern-Chic Wedding Venue Coming to St. Louis Area in 2022

Amid the Missouri countryside’s rolling hills, just southwest of St. Louis, a chic new Southern-inspired wedding venue will be unveiled next year.
Westwind Hills, an all-season, transitional, 11,000-square-foot event space will boast three indoor and outdoor ceremony locations on 31 acres in Pacific – just 12 minutes from Wildwood Town Center and 40 minutes from downtown St. Louis. With construction set to be completed next April, weddings can currently be booked for July 2022 and beyond.
After five years of planning, local photographer Lauren Muckler and her husband, Rob, a corporate and private event planner, have combined their 10 years of experience in the wedding and event industry to imagine a dream destination for couples to celebrate their special day.
“The idea began as an elevated barn and evolved over time,” Muckler says, noting the pair drew inspiration from attending several Southern-style weddings, some of which she photographed. “There’s really nothing like [Westwind Hills] as far as a style standpoint. Its Southern architecture is traditional, yet modern. The only things rustic about it are the barn doors and cupolas because we wanted it to fit in with the natural landscape of the area.”
Muckler used her expert eye to envision the transitional design and lighting elements, while Rob took the helm to plan a layout that offered ideal event flow. Designed with St. Louis-based architecture and design firm JEMA Architects, the venue’s dedicated ceremony site – The Chandelier Room – is spacious enough to comfortably accommodate 300 guests and is connected by a four-panel sliding barn door to the reception area – The Charleston Room – which transitions to a covered outdoor veranda that can hold a cocktail hour or an intimate 75-guest wedding.
Additionally, the scenic outdoor lawn can host a 300-guest ceremony or serve as a reception space for fireworks and s’mores around the fire pit.
“We have literally thought of everything, [from] The Bridal Suite doors [opening] where the bride walks down the aisle (so there is no risk of seeing your fiancée), [to spaces] for private moments,” Muckler explains, noting the site’s strategic layout not only allows for grand reveals of each portion of the event but also means there is no need to flip the venue between segments of the occasion.
Interested couples can message Westwind Hills through its website for an information guide, and site tours are expected to begin early next year, Muckler says.
Westwind Hills’ white, airy design will be a clean canvas for couples to paint their version of the perfect big day, Muckler adds, noting: “I am most excited about the light, bright, clean lines that will photograph so prettily!”
Westwind Hills, 1641 Highway OO, Pacific, westwindhills.com