What should you discuss with your wedding officiant before the big day?

There are many components to coordinate ahead of your wedding day, but the most sacred part is the ceremony itself. However, you may be wondering what to discuss with your officiant prior to your big day.
“Couples and officiants benefit from a discussion of why the couple has chosen to marry,” says Ruth Ellen Hasser, a Life-Cycle Celebrant with St. Louis Ceremonies. “For example, some couples believe that they were ‘meant to be,’ others believe that God has brought them together, and others are following the powerful feelings of having found ‘their person.’”
Your officiant should know why you and your partner are choosing to marry, “because it will color the words used and the stories told about the couple in the ceremony,” Haaser explains. From there, discuss whether you prefer traditional, contemporary or custom vows.
“A couple’s vows should be chosen with care,” Hasser notes. “Words are important, although words alone are not enough to express the depth of feeling and intent that most people want to express when they marry.”
This is why Hasser also strongly recommends couples consider including music in their ceremony.
“Music helps to express what words alone cannot,” Hasser says. “A song or music without words, thoughtfully chosen, can be a wonderful complement to the words you use in your vows.”
If you’re considering custom vows and wondering where to even begin, Hasser encourages writing from the heart and expressing what your partner means to you.
“Be yourself as you write, and remember that you are not writing to entertain your guests,” Hasser says. “Start early, taking notes as you think of something you want to say, and then pull your thoughts together as your big day gets closer. And remember that words are important, but your actions always speak louder – so live by the words you choose!”
Ultimately, Hasser encourages couples to not stress about having the perfect day.
“Instead, take in all the love and good vibes from your families and friends, as well as the things that don’t go according to plan, and let it be a ‘good enough day,’” Hasser says. “What matters most is not this particular day, but the life you are making together, one day at a time.”
