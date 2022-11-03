 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What should you discuss with your wedding officiant before the big day?

  • 0
BB officiant photo by Derrick Leu Photography.jpg

Photo by Derrick Leu Photography

There are many components to coordinate ahead of your wedding day, but the most sacred part is the ceremony itself. However, you may be wondering what to discuss with your officiant prior to your big day.

“Couples and officiants benefit from a discussion of why the couple has chosen to marry,” says Ruth Ellen Hasser, a Life-Cycle Celebrant with St. Louis Ceremonies. “For example, some couples believe that they were ‘meant to be,’ others believe that God has brought them together, and others are following the powerful feelings of having found ‘their person.’”

Your officiant should know why you and your partner are choosing to marry, “because it will color the words used and the stories told about the couple in the ceremony,” Haaser explains. From there, discuss whether you prefer traditional, contemporary or custom vows.

People are also reading…

“A couple’s vows should be chosen with care,” Hasser notes. “Words are important, although words alone are not enough to express the depth of feeling and intent that most people want to express when they marry.”  

This is why Hasser also strongly recommends couples consider including music in their ceremony.

“Music helps to express what words alone cannot,” Hasser says. “A song or music without words, thoughtfully chosen, can be a wonderful complement to the words you use in your vows.”

If you’re considering custom vows and wondering where to even begin, Hasser encourages writing from the heart and expressing what your partner means to you.

“Be yourself as you write, and remember that you are not writing to entertain your guests,” Hasser says. “Start early, taking notes as you think of something you want to say, and then pull your thoughts together as your big day gets closer. And remember that words are important, but your actions always speak louder – so live by the words you choose!”

Ultimately, Hasser encourages couples to not stress about having the perfect day.

“Instead, take in all the love and good vibes from your families and friends, as well as the things that don’t go according to plan, and let it be a ‘good enough day,’” Hasser says. “What matters most is not this particular day, but the life you are making together, one day at a time.”

St. Louis Ceremonies, St. Louis, 314-322-0906, ruthellenhasser.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Improve your energy levels with these simple tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred