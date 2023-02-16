We’ve all heard the sayings and possibly even seen them put into practice. But where do wedding day superstitions come from?
The phrase “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” for instance, refers to the gifts a bride receives on their wedding day, one for each category. “These traditions are actually English,” Wendy Markum, owner and lead planner of St. Louis’ The Savvy Bride, says. “They come from Queen Victoria’s reign.”
Known for its romantic idealism and industrialization, the Victorian era comprised the Queen’s rule, which lasted from 1837 to 1901.
“The ‘something old’ represents the family line,” Markum explains. In other words, items that have belonged to the bride’s family for a long time. “It can be a piece of fabric from a former dress, jewelry or anything that is handed down to the bride.”
On the other hand, “something new” symbolizes the new life of the bride after they’re married – like a wedding ring or the bride’s dress or outfit.
“Something borrowed” is where things become a bit complex. “The ‘something borrowed’ is meant to be loaned by someone who is happily married in the hopes that the luck of their marriage will rub off [on the new couple],” Markum says. “It is to be given back to the owner after the wedding.” These items have usually come into contact with the happily married bride.
Finally, “something blue.” This one is perhaps the easiest to remember. “Blue is the color of stability, loyalty, wisdom and sincerity,” Markum says. “Many brides choose a piece of blue fabric or a symbol or word sewn into the lining of the dress. Adding a blue ribbon or flower to the bouquet is also common.”
A lesser-known ending to the rhyme, “and a sixpence in her shoe,” adds a unique twist to the old English tradition where the father places a silver coin in the bride’s shoe before walking down the aisle. “But over here [in the U.S.], you hear it as ‘a penny in the shoe,’” Markum says. “This is for luck and good fortune.”
She adds: “I have seen some very tender moments where brides have surprised their parents by [using] handkerchiefs or pendants belonging to a parent or grandparent who has passed on.” Markum says this helps families include their loved ones in their wedding by recognizing their presence in the items that once belonged to them.
