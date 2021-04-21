 Skip to main content
Where in the St. Louis Area Should You Get Married Based on Your Wedding Style?
Where in the St. Louis Area Should You Get Married Based on Your Wedding Style?

From formal to funky, every couple has a specific style envisioned for the big day. And with the metro area’s wide variety of venues, there’s a perfect fit for every personality. Check out this guide to some of the area’s most chic and unique event destinations – and tie the knot your way.

Boho Chic

The Butterfly House

15050 Faust Park, Chesterfield, 314-577-0888

Marry amid an enchanting butterfly garden overlooking a lake.

The Inns at St. Albans

3519 St. Albans Road, St. Albans, 636-458-0131

Start your fairy tale in the picturesque Missouri countryside.

InnsAtSt.Albans-JoyLynnPhotography.jpeg

 

Jewel Box

Wells and McKinley drives, St. Louis, 314-531-0080

Say, “I do” at Forest Park’s gleaming greenhouse gem.

Piper Palm House

4271 Northeast Drive, St. Louis, 314-771-4454

Wed in this open-air plaza among lily ponds in Tower Grove Park.

Seven Gables Inn

26 N. Meramec Ave., Clayton, 877-243-8162

Cherish an intimate, special day at this charming inn.

 

Formal and Sophisticated

The Coronado

3701 Lindell Blvd., No. 147, St. Louis, 314-664-7680

Hold the ultimate elegant wedding at this lavish locale.

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis

999 Second St., St. Louis, 314-881-5800

Make it official amid a backdrop of the sweeping St. Louis skyline.

FourSeasonsHotelSt.Louis.jpg

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1678

Stage your big day amid more than 90 years of majestic history.

Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch

315 Chestnut St., St. Louis, 314-655-1234

Frame your nuptials with the iconic Gateway Arch.

Stifel Theatre

1400 Market St., St. Louis, 314-499-7600

Host an opulent affair at this historic downtown staple.

 

Funky and Casual

Contemporary Art Museum

3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660

Paint your picture-perfect wedding on this modern canvas.

Palladium Saint Louis

1400 Park Place, St. Louis, 314-664-7680

Design your dream day to your heart’s content at this versatile venue.

SqWires Restaurant & Market

1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-865-3522

Feel at home in a wedding among family and friends in this laid-back locale.

The Thaxton

1009 Olive St., St. Louis

Take vows with a vintage vibe at this “secret” speakeasy.

TheThaxton-PhotobySarahCorbettPhotography.jpg

Third Degree Glass Factory

5200 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-367-4527

Tie the knot amid unique art at this creative local space.

ThirdDegreeGlassFactory.jpg
