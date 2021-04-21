Where in the St. Louis Area Should You Get Married Based on Your Wedding Style?

From formal to funky, every couple has a specific style envisioned for the big day. And with the metro area’s wide variety of venues, there’s a perfect fit for every personality. Check out this guide to some of the area’s most chic and unique event destinations – and tie the knot your way.
Boho Chic
15050 Faust Park, Chesterfield, 314-577-0888
Marry amid an enchanting butterfly garden overlooking a lake.
3519 St. Albans Road, St. Albans, 636-458-0131
Start your fairy tale in the picturesque Missouri countryside.
Wells and McKinley drives, St. Louis, 314-531-0080
Say, “I do” at Forest Park’s gleaming greenhouse gem.
4271 Northeast Drive, St. Louis, 314-771-4454
Wed in this open-air plaza among lily ponds in Tower Grove Park.
26 N. Meramec Ave., Clayton, 877-243-8162
Cherish an intimate, special day at this charming inn.
Formal and Sophisticated
3701 Lindell Blvd., No. 147, St. Louis, 314-664-7680
Hold the ultimate elegant wedding at this lavish locale.
999 Second St., St. Louis, 314-881-5800
Make it official amid a backdrop of the sweeping St. Louis skyline.
527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1678
Stage your big day amid more than 90 years of majestic history.
315 Chestnut St., St. Louis, 314-655-1234
Frame your nuptials with the iconic Gateway Arch.
1400 Market St., St. Louis, 314-499-7600
Host an opulent affair at this historic downtown staple.
Funky and Casual
3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660
Paint your picture-perfect wedding on this modern canvas.
1400 Park Place, St. Louis, 314-664-7680
Design your dream day to your heart’s content at this versatile venue.
1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-865-3522
Feel at home in a wedding among family and friends in this laid-back locale.
1009 Olive St., St. Louis
Take vows with a vintage vibe at this “secret” speakeasy.
5200 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-367-4527
Tie the knot amid unique art at this creative local space.