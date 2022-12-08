Why film photography is back in style

Film photography is in its renaissance, and having weddings and engagement photos shot on film — at least in part — is all the rage right now. Photographers who shoot both film and digital on-site are called hybrid photographers, and we spoke with two in the St. Louis area to learn all about their methods, the pros and cons and why people love the film look so much.

“I’d say the majority of our clients that reach out to us in some form or another will mention, ‘Hey, we like that you shoot film,’” local photographer Zach Marion of Zach and Rosalie says. “It’s just something that pops out to them when they're looking for photographers.”

The methods

Shooting both film and digital usually requires the photographer to wear two cameras at all times. Local photographer Toni Wieberg, for example, wears a harness that’s able to hold both.

“It looks like I’m going to a duel,” Wieberg says with a laugh. “After I pose people, I’ll meter their chin for light to ensure success with the film. I always try to do a couple on film for every lighting situation, or for portraits, for each pose. When I’m going back and editing my digitals, I’m trying to match those to that film and how that film looks in that lighting scenario.”

Marion has similar methods, but he normally uses a small point-and-shoot film camera to capture candid moments throughout the evening and a medium format camera for intentional portraits — all while keeping his digital camera on him to capture can’t-miss moments like the first kiss.

“I think that’s something that pops out for people, is seeing our candid work on film,” Marion says. “It’s that unique-little-snapshot look that I really like.”

Pros and cons

On the surface, there are plenty of cons you could call out for film: It has an expiration date, it’s sensitive to temperature and you don’t get instant gratification by seeing images immediately. Both Marion and Wieberg would argue that the last con is actually a pro.

“There’s something that feels more special about having to wait on an image,” Wieberg says. “Something feels more authentic about film.”

Marion agrees, adding that the mindfulness required to shoot film has made him a better digital photographer, too. “Because I have limited exposures to work with, I have to be sure I’m getting that shot,” he says. “I love putting that type of creativity into a wedding day. I can have that artistic outlet, and my couples love it.”

The aesthetics

While Wieberg aims for a light and airy aesthetic, she says that film represents color more true to life than digital can, which is perfect for getting all the details in a bride’s dress or capturing true skin tones. In the end, Wieberg’s favorite thing about film is its timelessness.

“I’m delivering images that people are gonna love today, but I feel like 50 years from now, when they go and show their grandkids, they’ll still love it. Because marriage is supposed to be forever, right? I want them to love their images way far, way past their wedding day.”

Zach and Rosalie, 573-379-6056, zachandrosalie.com

Toni Wieberg Photography, 573-418-7705, toniwiebergphotography.com