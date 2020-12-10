Your Guide to Local Dance Classes for Couples in St. Louis

Take to the dance floor for your first dance as a newly married couple with confidence, thanks to the tutelage of these talented local instructors. And keep in mind – dance lessons aren’t just for newlyweds! Sign up your parents or bridal party, and plan a memorable moment for all the big dance numbers at your fabulous fête.
Convergence Body & Dance
8044 Manchester Road, Brentwood, 314-324-0887, convergencebc.com
Convergence Body & Dance focuses on the benefits of body movement to keep people healthy and moving through ballroom and social dance, among other services. Its No. 1 goal in serving engaged couples, though, is to ensure that they have fun.
“You have enough stress on your special day already,” co-owners Carter and Roxanne Maier agree. “Don’t sweat the small stuff. If you nail your first dance [or] goof up a bit, people will love it! So, have fun.”
Their passion is to provide a place where teachers and practitioners of movement modalities converge, learn and practice. At Convergence, many discover a joy not only for dancing but for living life.
Dance Pizazz
6722 Highway N, St. Charles, 636-441-6854, dance-pizazz.com
“This is an area where Dance Pizazz shines above the rest,” co-owner Nikki McAllister says. “The wedding dance is unique and all its own. The dance forms will vary in complexity – but the end result will always create lasting memories.”
With a promise like that – and reviews that verify the studio’s success of keeping that oath – it’s no wonder Dance Pizazz is a local favorite. From impressing your guests to setting the energy level for your soirée, McAllister points out that the moves you learn in class won’t serve you in just one song – but in every one played after that.
Just Dancing Studio St. Louis
236 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester, 636-227-7202, justdancingstudio.com
From short deadlines to long-distance lessons, Just Dancing applies decades of experience to ready you for whatever challenges you face on the dance floor.
“The wedding dance is a beautiful tradition demonstrating the union and synchrony of a newly married couple,” co-owner Brian Ames says. “It is a common experience for couples who took wedding dance instruction with us to stay on as clients to learn ballroom dancing as a lifelong hobby.”
Ballroom isn’t the only specialty of Just Dancing Studio. If you fancy a spicy Latin rhythm dance, an elegant waltz or a fun swing, these instructors have you covered on all fronts.
Majestic Dance Studio
10460 German Blvd., Frontenac, 314-736-6414, majesticdancestudio.com
New learners and competitive dancers alike flock to Majestic Dance Studio, where each instructor boasts more than 10 years in the industry.
“Whether it’s a few basic moves or a full production, we will make it special and unforgettable for you, your friends and your family,” co-owners Sara and Alex Borodko agree. “We want your wedding day to be magical and memorable – and we can help create that by choreographing a beautiful dance.”
The foxtrot and rumba are among the most popular styles chosen for a first dance, but this studio also excels at mambo, swing and Bollywood.
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.