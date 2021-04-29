Your St. Louis Area Guide to LGBTQIA+-Friendly Wedding Vendors

St. Louis has a lot of pride. And when it comes to love, the metro area boasts many wedding vendors who are thrilled to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. See below for Best Bridal’s inclusive list of vendors ready to help you and your partner say, “I do.” We also invite you to share any LGBTQIA+-friendly vendors not already on this list with us via our social media channels!
ATTIRE
Clarice’s Bridal, 5714 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, 314-351-2499, claricesbridal.com
Savvi Formalwear, multiple locations, savviformalwear.com
Town & Country Bridal and Formalwear, 2730 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, 314-863-7200, townandcountrybride.com
BAKERS
Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Café, 8509 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-993-5455, jillyscupcakebar.com
The Sweet Divine, 1801 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-669-9339, thesweetdivine.com/weddings
Wedding Wonderland Cake Studio, 449 Dunn Road, Florissant, 314-837-5015, weddingwonderlandcakes.com
Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop, 2201 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-932-5166, whiskstl.com
CATERERS
Butler’s Pantry, 1414 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-664-7680, butlerspantry.com
Ces & Judy’s Catering, 10440 German Blvd., St. Louis, 314-991-6700, cesandjudys.com
Hendri’s Events, 4501 Ridgewood Ave., St. Louis, 314-752-4084, hendris.com
Patty Long Catering, 412 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-9598, pattylongcatering.com
Sara Mohamed Photography, saramohamedphoto.com
SqWires Restaurant, 1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-865-3522, sqwires.com
The Wandering Sidecar Bar Company, St. Louis, 314-323-1131, thewanderingsidecarbarco.com
FLORISTS
Urban Buds: City Grown Flowers, 4728 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis, urbanbudscitygrownflowers.com
MUSIC
Landolfi String Quartet and Ensemble, St. Louis, 314-741-5948, landolfiquartet.com
OFFICIANTS
Carolyn Burke STL (officiant & wedding planner), St. Louis, 314-821-4844 (call), 314-669-4933 (text), carolynburkestl.com
Ruth Ellen Hasser, St. Louis Ceremonies, P.O. Box 190194, St. Louis, 314-322-0906, ruthellenhasser.com
Wonder Weddings, 1624 Indian Summer Spur, Fenton, 314-606-6582, wonder-weddings.com
PHOTOGRAPHERS AND VIDEOGRAPHERS
Big Smile Photo Booth, St. Louis, 314-236-9656, bigsmilephotobooth.com
Chameleon Imagery, St. Peters, 636-328-1515, chameleonimagery.com
Choice Jade Photography, 7141 Amherst Ave., St. Louis, 314-884-8621, choicejadephotography.com
Dave Moore Photography, St. Louis, davemoorephotography.com
Jaimie Nicole Krause, St. Louis, 314-680-1928, jaimienicolekrause.com
Tawny Ballard Photography, St. Louis, 217-303-9422, tawnyballardphotography.com
Wildflower Wedding Photography, Columbia – Kansas City – St. Louis, 573-489-7464, wildflowerweddingphotography.com
VENUES
18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 110, St. Louis, 314-881-4318, 18rails.com
The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-633-3000, sonesta.com
The Conservatory – Garden Wedding Venue, 1001 S. Main St., St. Charles, 636-947-0414, gardenwedding.com
Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660, camstl.org/event-rentals
The Coronado, 3701 Lindell Blvd., No. 147, St. Louis, 314-664-7680, thecoronado.com
The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-657-5051, fabulousfox.com
Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, 1 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-421-1776, hilton.com
Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch, 315 Chestnut St., St. Louis, 314-655-1234, hyatt.com
The Lalumondiere Mill & Rivergardens, 4993 Old Byrnsville Road, House Springs, 314-707-2725, thelalumondiere.com
Magnolia St. Louis, 421 N. Eighth St., St. Louis, 314-436-9000, magnoliahotels.com/stlouis/weddings
Missouri Botanical Garden & Catering St. Louis Events, 2141 59th St., St. Louis, 314-961-7588, cateringstlouis.com
Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-721-1111, moonrisehotel.com
Orlando’s, multiple locations, orlandogardens.com/weddings
Palladium Saint Louis, 1400 Park Place, St. Louis, 314-664-7680, palladium-stl.com
Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, 314-429-1100, marriott.com
Seven Gables Inn, 26 N. Meramec Ave., Clayton, 877-243-8162, sevengablesinn.com/weddings
The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900, thesheldon.org/venue-rentals
Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis, 314-499-7600, stifeltheatre.com
WEDDING PLANNERS
Weddings by Reneé, 3505 Bluff View Drive, St. Charles, 314-616-4600, stlweddingsbyrenee.com