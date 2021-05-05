 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Win Fabulous Prizes for Your St. Louis Wedding at the Spring Virtual Cake Dive
0 comments

Win Fabulous Prizes for Your St. Louis Wedding at the Spring Virtual Cake Dive

  • 0
February Cake Dive

Kick off your wedding festivities in style at the St. Louis Best Bridal Spring Virtual Cake Dive – an event that provides fabulous prizes for lucky brides and grooms for their wedding.

Our sponsors this year are generously giving away luxury hotel stays, DJ services and tuxedos, among other prizes. Entering is easy! Engaged couples can submit their photo and share their love story at our contest page.

Lucky winners will receive a gift box prior to the virtual event on May 26, 2021. Each gift box will include prizes and – you guessed it – cake! When winners dive into the cake, their prize will be revealed.

Prizes include: four free tuxedos from The Bridal Shoppe, wedding registry consultation and a gift card from Sasha Nicholas, a one-night stay at Hotel St. Louis with complimentary champagne and breakfast for two at Union 30, free DJ services from Porta Party DJs, a $250 gift certificate from The Diamond Bar, a complimentary one-hour luxurious getaway car from JED Transportation and more!

Enter to win now!

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports