Win Fabulous Prizes for Your St. Louis Wedding at the Spring Virtual Cake Dive

Kick off your wedding festivities in style at the St. Louis Best Bridal Spring Virtual Cake Dive – an event that provides fabulous prizes for lucky brides and grooms for their wedding.
Our sponsors this year are generously giving away luxury hotel stays, DJ services and tuxedos, among other prizes. Entering is easy! Engaged couples can submit their photo and share their love story at our contest page.
Lucky winners will receive a gift box prior to the virtual event on May 26, 2021. Each gift box will include prizes and – you guessed it – cake! When winners dive into the cake, their prize will be revealed.
Prizes include: four free tuxedos from The Bridal Shoppe, wedding registry consultation and a gift card from Sasha Nicholas, a one-night stay at Hotel St. Louis with complimentary champagne and breakfast for two at Union 30, free DJ services from Porta Party DJs, a $250 gift certificate from The Diamond Bar, a complimentary one-hour luxurious getaway car from JED Transportation and more!