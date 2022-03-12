Celebrating St. Louis: March 14 in the 314 takes off

Terrell “Dip” Evans was 16 years old when Nelly dropped his hit “Country Grammar,” a song that put St. Louis in the spotlight in a way Evans had never seen before. He remembers the first time he watched the music video, which begins with the future superstar standing in front of the Gateway Arch in a Cardinals cap.

“That feeling,” he said. “That feeling was dope.”

That feeling was civic pride — seeing the city he loves, the place he was born and raised in, elevated on the national scene in a positive light.

For the next six years he asked himself, “What can I do to re-create that feeling?”

In 2006, he was working on the radio and doing marketing for the hottest clubs in town. He decided the city needed its own day to celebrate everything he loves about the place. Then he stumbled upon the date: March 14. 3/14. It synced with the St. Louis area code.

In the rest of the country, March 14 is informally known as Pi Day for the date’s connection to the mathematical constant — the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. But for Evans, now 38, his dream is to create a lasting legacy honoring his hometown on 3/14.

He approached his friend, Tatum Polk, an entrepreneur and club promoter, with his vision. Polk, also a lifelong St. Louisan, jumped on board.

That first year they hosted a charity concert at a club downtown by Union Station and invited all their music industry friends, who included the hottest hip-hop artists at the moment.

“We had every (St. Louis) artist with a song on the radio to anyone who had buzz on the streets,” Evans said. More than 1,000 people attended. The next year, they hosted the STLDay party at the Champions Club in Busch Stadium, complete with FredBird, Imo’s pizza and Red Hot Riplets.

“It was a full-fledged St. Louis vibe,” Evans said. For the next few years, they encouraged smaller events in different parts of town in an effort to have the movement grow organically.

Their long-term goal has been to leverage the celebration into a call for unity, nonviolence and a way to support local artists and businesses. Evans has collaborated on large-scale and smaller local events for STL Day, but this year he is taking it to another level.

“They are going to see the biggest 314 Day ever,” he said. Evans and Polk partnered with STL Made, the Women’s Creative and a number of other local organizations. This is the moment they’ve been working toward for the past several years.

Sarah Arnosky Ko, vice president of Greater St. Louis, said the economic development agency was excited to partner with the founders to draw more participants and grow the concept. They are expecting 80 different 314 Day-related events and deals over a four-day period ending March 14.

The activities range from 314 minutes of exercise at Harris-Stowe State University to a toasted ravioli craft project at City Museum. There are free concerts, bowling for $3.14 a game, deals on food and a citywide market crawl from noon to 4 p.m. March 13. That event will be hosted in six different neighborhoods throughout the city. It will feature more than 80 vendors, artists and local brands.

“These are creative ways to celebrate all that St. Louis has to offer and draw folks in,” Ko said. A complete calendar of events and ways to participate can be found on thestl.com/314day.

Polk, 41, says he wants younger generations to know about the history of the city and focus on its strengths.

“We’ve been known for the arts, music and sports for a long time,” he said. Their concept of a city day tied to the area code has spread to other parts of the country. Other promoters have reached out to him to set up events like 2/14 in Dallas, 3/17 in Indianapolis, 4/04 in Atlanta and 3/05 in Miami.

“It definitely started here,” Polk said.

Evans, a passionate booster of all things St. Louis, added: “Our culture is unique. It’s unmatched. It’s a St. Louis thing.”

He’s looking forward to a roller skating party that he and Polk are hosting at the St. Louis Skatium on Monday as part of the 314 Day activities. He has a few surprises and celebrity guests planned for the event.

His enthusiasm for the region and relentless positivity about bringing people together is finally coming to fruition.

“You can’t spell hustle without STL,” he said.

This year, the organizers are branding 314 Day as a homecoming celebration and inviting people who grew up in the area to come back, enjoy the festivities and give back to the community. Next year, they want to market the celebration as a tourist destination with a “Meet Me in St. Louis” theme.

“Come back and meet us in the middle of the map,” Evans said.

“The world did it in 1904; let’s bring that back,” he added.

