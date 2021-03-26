 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chasing waterfalls: Where to find more than a dozen falls within 100 miles of St. Louis
0 comments

Chasing waterfalls: Where to find more than a dozen falls within 100 miles of St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

Something just draws people to a waterfall: the continuous flow of energy and life, the roar that drowns out the rest of the world or the trickle that accentuates it.

While Missouri and Illinois aren’t exactly waterfall hotspots, the rockier terrain in the southern parts of the states (the parts not smoothed over by glaciers eons ago) offers some outcroppings and crannies for water to flow through, and occasionally, gush over the side.

“I wish we were more like the Smokies, where they actually have waterfall tours,” said Greg Combs, the eastern regional director of Missouri State Parks. “We have our own special places, but just in a different way.” The state’s signature and highest waterfall is Mina Sauk Falls, at 132 feet, and it definitely has a “wow factor,” says Combs.

Many waterfalls mentioned here are “dry falls,” meaning they flow strongest after a good rain. Some are spring-fed, which means it’s likely they’ll flow year-round, even if it’s just a trickle.

Dan Zarlenga, spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, loves to photograph waterfalls. “When you hit them at the right time, they can be spectacular,” he said. “But timing is the biggest challenge. Just two days can literally be the difference between a trickle and a gush,” he said. If a trail along the way to a waterfall is muddy, that’s a good sign, he said.

That’s why spring is an ideal time to go waterfall hunting, not to mention the views of some might be better because the green of the trees hasn’t fully obscured them.

We’ve compiled details on more than a dozen waterfalls within 100 miles of St. Louis, plus suggestions for artificial waterfalls closer to home and natural ones farther afield.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports