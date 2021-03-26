Chasing waterfalls: Where to find more than a dozen falls within 100 miles of St. Louis

Something just draws people to a waterfall: the continuous flow of energy and life, the roar that drowns out the rest of the world or the trickle that accentuates it.
While Missouri and Illinois aren’t exactly waterfall hotspots, the rockier terrain in the southern parts of the states (the parts not smoothed over by glaciers eons ago) offers some outcroppings and crannies for water to flow through, and occasionally, gush over the side.
“I wish we were more like the Smokies, where they actually have waterfall tours,” said Greg Combs, the eastern regional director of Missouri State Parks. “We have our own special places, but just in a different way.” The state’s signature and highest waterfall is Mina Sauk Falls, at 132 feet, and it definitely has a “wow factor,” says Combs.
Many waterfalls mentioned here are “dry falls,” meaning they flow strongest after a good rain. Some are spring-fed, which means it’s likely they’ll flow year-round, even if it’s just a trickle.
Dan Zarlenga, spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, loves to photograph waterfalls. “When you hit them at the right time, they can be spectacular,” he said. “But timing is the biggest challenge. Just two days can literally be the difference between a trickle and a gush,” he said. If a trail along the way to a waterfall is muddy, that’s a good sign, he said.
That’s why spring is an ideal time to go waterfall hunting, not to mention the views of some might be better because the green of the trees hasn’t fully obscured them.
We’ve compiled details on more than a dozen waterfalls within 100 miles of St. Louis, plus suggestions for artificial waterfalls closer to home and natural ones farther afield.
Dripping Springs
Distance from St. Louis: 21 miles
Yes, most days these dripping springs at Creve Coeur Park will simply drip, but after a heavy rain they can roar — and you probably don’t have to get out of your car to enjoy them. But it’s worth stepping from the parking lot at the southeast shore of Creve Coeur Lake and crossing a stone bridge for a better look. A sign to the left tells the legend of the springs, supposedly “the scene of the tragic death of the lovelorn Indian girl whose broken heart is said to have given the lake its sorrowful name — Creve Coeur.” Creve Coeur means “broken heart” in French. In the wintertime, the falls freeze and seem to glow blue from within.
Where Creve Coeur Park, 13725 Marine Avenue, Creve Coeur • More info stlouiscountymo.gov
Beaver Falls
Distance from St. Louis: 29 miles
Located along the bluffs of the Mississippi River in Godfrey, the Nature Institute consists of nearly 300 acres of protected land. The preserve contains several trails ranging from easy to difficult, and the intermediate-level, 2.3-mile Beaver Trail loop follows a series of small waterfalls and leads to Beaver Falls, which is about a 40-foot drop into a shallow pool.
The limestone wall behind the falls indents a little, so children can easily step behind the waterfall and wade around, said Ramona Pollard, the outreach coordinator at the institute. “It’s a really great spot to take kids and enjoy the sound of the water,” she said.
The waterfall flows year-round but can be drier in hotter months. The trail also goes on top of the falls by the creek that flows into it, so hikers can also enjoy that perspective, she said.
Other trails lead you through a bird sanctuary, a former nesting site for eagles, old stone towers from former owner John Olin’s skeet range, and an underground railroad monument. The Nature Institute Trails have been closed for winter but will reopen April 1.
Where 2213 South Levis Lane, Godfrey • More info thenatureinstitute.org/olin-nature-preserve
Myra and Sonya Glassberg Family Conservation Area
Distance from St. Louis: 33 miles
This conservation area just south of Eureka is one of the newest in the region, part of the LaBarque Creek Watershed with the Meramec River making up the northern tip of its border. There is a small waterfall with a drop of about 3 feet that’s very accessible from the trail and close to the trailhead, said Gregory Livorsi, 50, of Wildwood. “For that particular park, it has a spectacular view looking north over the Meramec River Valley,” he said. “I was surprised by the smell of grass in late February!”
Where Park on north side of Route FF near intersection of John McKeever Road • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/myron-and-sonya-glassberg-family-conservation-area
Kress Farm Garden Preserve
Distance from St. Louis: 35 miles
This wildlife preserve of more than 142 acres near Hillsboro includes gardens, trails, two waterfalls that flow after a heavy rainfall and cliff caves “that are amazing,” said Christina Benson, 42, of Herculaneum. “We were honestly in awe of nature’s beauty in this secluded little farm in the middle of Hillsboro. This is definitely a Jefferson County treasure.” The land was once owned by Jacob Kress and is protected by the Ozark Land Trust.
Where 5137 Glade Chapel Road, Hillsboro • More info kressfarm.org
LaBarque Creek Conservation Area and Don Robinson State Park
Distance from St. Louis: 40 miles
Wet weather waterfalls spill around and through formations made of St. Peters sandstone in the LaBarque Creek Conservation Area. The trail is a nearly 3-mile loop, with a few nice-sized waterfalls if you go off the trail, said Victoria Sullivan, 58, of Fenton. “The water flow for my favorite waterfall comes out of a medium and small hole in the rock. If there is an abundance of water, it also comes over the ledge producing two waterfalls.”
At bordering Don Robinson State Park, hikers can also see water runoffs and waterfalls after rains along the Sandstone Canyon Trail.
Where LaBarque Creek, Valley Drive just south of Doc Sargent Road; Don Robinson, 9725 Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/labarque-creek; mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park
Hickory Canyons Natural Area
Distance from St. Louis: 68 miles
Hickory Canyons Natural Area is more than 1,100 acres in Ste. Genevieve County that includes a wet-weather waterfall at the end of a quarter-mile loop trail on the south side of the road. While you’re there, see Lamotte sandstone canyons and species of plants that were common 12,000 years ago, during the last ice age — ferns, mosses and winterberry. The falls rush over a cliff during a big rain but will be back to a trickle within a few days.
Where Sprott Road, off Highway C • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/hickory-canyons
Pickle Springs Natural Area
Distance from St. Louis: 73 miles
The falls at Pickle Springs do flow dependably, but that’s because the water comes from the spring itself, said the Missouri Department of Conservation's Dan Zarlenga. Other waterfalls flow during rain along the 2-mile loop trail, which also includes unique rock outcroppings, shallow caves and bluff overlooks. The name of the land comes from its original owner, William Pickle, an English immigrant who acquired the land in 1848. But you’ll have to see for yourself how other features got their names: Cauliflower Rocks, the Slot, the Keyhole and Rockpile Canyon.
Where Dorlac Road, off Highway AA, parking lot on east side of road • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/pickle-springs
Mina Sauk Falls
Distance from St. Louis: 97 miles
The highest point in the state of Missouri — just over 1,772 feet — isn’t far from the highest waterfall in the state of Missouri — 132 feet. The water drops over a series of ledges into Taum Sauk Creek and can dry up during a hot summer. Located inside Taum Sauk Mountain State Park in Iron County, the 2.9-mile loop trail to get to the falls is rocky but rated moderate, with the falls rewarding you at the halfway point. If you want to keep going, the trail intersects with the Ozarks Trail, a 390-mile network of mostly linked sections. From the parking area, a short wheelchair-accessible trail leads to the top of Taum Sauk Mountain.
Combs, of Missouri State Parks, said that besides the falls, that trail is one of the best hikes in the eastern Ozarks, with the path going through the rugged landscape to the St. Francois Mountains, made up of rhyolite glades and views of Profit, Wildcat and Church mountains. “It’s pretty picturesque,” he said. “That’s part of the experience of that really rugged nature.”
Where Highway CC, Middle Brook, Missouri • More info mostateparks.com/page/89831/taum-sauk-mountain-state-park-trails
If you’re willing to travel a little more:
Rocky Falls Shut-ins, about 150 miles from St. Louis in Shannon County, Missouri
Black Mountain Cascades, about 102 miles from St. Louis in Madison County, Missouri
Cowards Hollow, about 162 miles from St. Louis in Carter County, Missouri
Fyrne Cliffe State Park, about 133 miles from St. Louis in Johnson County, Illinois
Burden Falls Wilderness, about 140 miles from St. Louis in Pope and Saline counties in Illinois
Little Pakentuk Waterfall Trail, about 148 miles from St. Louis in Ozark, Illinois
Artificial waterfalls in St. Louis
Missouri Botanical Garden
The gardens are home to several artificial waterfalls, most of which flow year-round, including ones inside the Climatron and at the Japanese Garden. The Francis B. Stribling waterfall flows at the entrance to the Doris I. Schnuck Children’s Garden.
Where 4344 Shaw Boulevard • More info mobot.org
St. Louis Zoo
The zoo is home to several waterfalls, which provide ambiance for visitors and in some cases, enriching parts of an animal habitat. Taller waterfalls greet visitors at the south entrance, inside the entrance of the River’s Edge and in the elephant and Andean bear habitats, at Big Cat Country, Penguin and Puffin Coast, inside the butterfly dome and at Centene Grizzly Ridge. If you’re lucky, you can watch an animal friend frolicking under the flow.
Where 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • More info stlzoo.org
Shaw Park
Completed in 2017, a pathway, garden beds and waterfalls built into the northeast hillside of Clayton's Shaw Park descend into a lake. Stepping stones cross the water, and a pavilion with picnic benches overlooks the lake. The park itself includes several gardens and a vast playground.
Where 27 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton • More info claytonmo.gov
Forest Park
The water features of the park include two major waterfalls, the Cascades/Flegal Falls, located in the northeast part of the park, and Kerth Fountain, alongside Government Hill leading up to the World’s Fair Pavilion. The Cascades were built in 1937 and meant to mimic the cascades that flowed down Art Hill during the 1904 World’s Fair. It’s also where the river system in the park begins. The Seven Pools area in the southeast edge of the park, which contains smaller waterfalls and streams, will get an overhaul as part of a $10.5 million project to upgrade the waterways in that area.
Where 5595 Grand Drive • More info forestparkforever.org
Koeneman Park
A 250-foot waterfall starts at a gazebo on a hillside of Koeneman Park and spills into a stocked fishing lake. Wooden bridges cross the falls on the way down. On the other side of the lake is a large playground.
Where 8937 Lucas and Hunt Road, Jennings • More info cityofjennings.org