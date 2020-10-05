Chesterfield model with Down syndrome lands national skin care campaign

Grace Strobel, a Chesterfield model who was first featured here in March of last year, has landed her first national skin care campaign.

Strobel, 23, has advocated for greater inclusion of people with Down syndrome, which she has. The professional skin care company, Obagi, will feature her on its website and social media.

"This partnership means the world to me, and I am so excited to be a SKINclusion ambassador because I love what Obagi stands for," Strobel said.

After Strobel's story appeared in the Post-Dispatch, she was also featured on the Today show and Lady Gaga’s Channel Kindness and Born This Way Foundation. Strobel was also chosen as the face for the progressive clothing line Alivia’s spring 2020 collection. She has signed with three different agencies to continue to pursue her modeling career.

She's come a long way since being mocked in school for her disability, which prompted her and her mother to launch a series of talks educating others about Down syndrome.

