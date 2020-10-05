 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterfield model with Down syndrome lands national skin care campaign
0 comments

Chesterfield model with Down syndrome lands national skin care campaign

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Grace Strobel, Obagi skincare

Photo courtesy of Obagi Skincare. 

Grace Strobel, a Chesterfield model who was first featured here in March of last year, has landed her first national skin care campaign. 

Strobel, 23, has advocated for greater inclusion of people with Down syndrome, which she has. The professional skin care company, Obagi, will feature her on its website and social media. 

Grace Strobel, Obagi campaign

Photo courtesy of Obagi Skincare. 

"This partnership means the world to me, and I am so excited to be a SKINclusion ambassador because I love what Obagi stands for," Strobel said.

After Strobel's story appeared in the Post-Dispatch, she was also featured on the Today show and Lady Gaga’s Channel Kindness and Born This Way Foundation. Strobel was also chosen as the face for the progressive clothing line Alivia’s spring 2020 collection. She has signed with three different agencies to continue to pursue her modeling career. 

She's come a long way since being mocked in school for her disability, which prompted her and her mother to launch a series of talks educating others about Down syndrome. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wildwood model with Down syndrome breaks down stereotypes
Aisha Sultan

Wildwood model with Down syndrome breaks down stereotypes

  • 7 min to read

When Grace Strobel was born 21 years ago, the medical experts told her parents she would never read or write. Not only does she read, and write, she models. She gives presentations on life with Down syndrome. And she volunteers with preschoolers and kindergarteners.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: World Leaders Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports