Chesterfield model with Down syndrome lands national skin care campaign

Photo courtesy of Obagi Skincare.
Grace Strobel, a Chesterfield model who was first featured
here in March of last year, has landed her first national skin care campaign.
Strobel, 23, has advocated for greater inclusion of people with Down syndrome, which she has. The professional skin care company, Obagi, will feature her on its website and social media.
Photo courtesy of Obagi Skincare.
"This partnership means the world to me, and I am so excited to be a SKINclusion ambassador because I love what Obagi stands for," Strobel said.
After Strobel's story appeared in the Post-Dispatch, she was also featured on the Today show and Lady Gaga’s Channel Kindness and Born This Way Foundation. Strobel was also chosen as the face for the progressive clothing line Alivia’s spring 2020 collection. She has signed with three different agencies to continue to pursue her modeling career.
She's come a long way since being mocked in school for her disability, which prompted her and her mother to launch a series of talks educating others about Down syndrome.
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Modeling Photos by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel hanging out with her younger sister, Laine Strobel. Photo courtesy of Laine Strobel.
Woman with Down syndrome breaks barriers as model
Grace Strobel gets a hug from her sister Laine Strobel at a family afternoon breakfast on at their Wildwood home on Sunday March 10, 2019. Laine was home from college visiting for spring break. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Photos by Christian Gooden •
Woman with Down syndrome breaks barriers as model
Grace Strobel leads the recession with the Rev. Richard Stoltz after Mass on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Alban Roe Catholic Church in Wildwood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Woman with Down syndrome breaks barriers as model
Grace Strobel, (center), goes over the symptoms of scurvy with her mother, Linda on Sunday, March 10, 2019, as she does homework at their Wildwood home. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden •
Woman with Down syndrome breaks barriers as model
Grace Strobel jogs around the running track on Thursday, March 7, 2019, during a workout at the Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield. Grace, of Wildwood, is breaking barriers as a cover model with Down syndrome. Keeping fit is a big part of her career. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Woman with Down syndrome breaks barriers as model
Grace Strobel works out on the pull-down machine on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield. Grace, of Wildwood, is breaking barriers as a cover model with Down syndrome. Keeping fit is a big part of her career. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel presenting at school. Photos courtesy of Linda Strobel
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Woman with Down syndrome breaks barriers as model
Grace Strobel throws the heavy ropes as she works out on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield. Grace, of Wildwood, is breaking barriers as a cover model with Down syndrome. Keeping fit is a big part of her career. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Woman with Down syndrome breaks barriers as model
Grace Strobel, (left), takes a water break as her mother Linda Strobel continues around the running track on Thursday, March 7, 2019, during a workout at the Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield. Grace, of Wildwood, is breaking barriers as a cover model with Down syndrome. Keeping fit is a big part of her career. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Woman with Down syndrome breaks barriers as model
Grace Strobel, (left), works out with her mother, Linda Strobel on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield. Grace, of Wildwood, is breaking barriers as a cover model with Down syndrome. Keeping fit is a big part of her career. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel presenting at school. Photos courtesy of Linda Strobel
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel presenting at school. Photos courtesy of Linda Strobel
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel
Grace Strobel in a modeling photo by Trenna Travis
Grace Strobel, updated photos
Grace Strobel, of Wildwood, is a brand ambassador for the Obagi's skincare line "Skinclusion."
Photos courtesy of Linda Strobel
Grace Strobel, updated photos
Grace Strobel was thrilled to meet the hosts of the Today Show, including Hoda Kotb, in New York City.
Grace Strobel, updated photos
Grace Strobel has signed with two more talent agencies this year.
Photos courtesy of Linda Strobel
Grace Strobel, updated photos
Grace Strobel's career as a model took off this year.
Photos courtesy of Linda Strobel
Grace Strobel, updated photos
Grace Strobel says she loves when people recognize her when she is out and about.
Photos courtesy of Linda Strobel
Grace Strobel, updated photos
Grace Strobel's career as a model took off this year. Photos courtesy of Linda Strobel
You're not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!