The world offers plenty of cool places, and Time for Kids magazine thinks one of the world’s coolest places is right in St. Louis.
Time for Kids named City Museum as one of the world’s 50 coolest places in 2019, and made the list by gathering information from Time for Kids reporters and young readers worldwide.
They narrowed down the list with several factors in mind, including “quality, originality, sustainability, and accessibility,” they wrote.
City Museum joins the ranks of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Children’s Eternal Rainforest in Costa Rica, and the Apollo Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
“City Museum is an evolving sculpture,” general manager Rick Erwin told the magazine. “It’s like the world’s largest playground.”
🎈 Congratulations to our friends at @citymuseum @CityMuseumPR 🎈@TIME just named them one of the top 5️⃣0️⃣ places in the WORLD for kids and families in 2019! 👏🏼👏🏼— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) December 5, 2019
Well deserved and we certainly agree! A magical place in @downtownstlouis 🎡https://t.co/uzTxDZhvCP