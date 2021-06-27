There is a certain sameness to the Illinois farmland.

Field after field of lush green corn. Field after field of emerald green soy beans. Occasional fields of green wheat.

And over there, standing out like an exclamation point, is a little patch of bright purple.

Tenderloin Farms, a few miles north of Edwardsville, has been growing lavender for five years. After mostly selling their products at farmers markets in Edwardsville, this year the farm opened to the public with a u-pick section.

Sisters Kim Hansen and Kris Straub grow about 15 varieties of lavender, including Hidcote (English lavender), Provence and the hardy Dilly Dilly, though only a few are ready for picking at any one time.

The cool weeks of early summer pushed this year's lavender season back a bit, which is a boon to local harvesters. The pick-your-own section this year opened June 4; the last weekend was originally scheduled to be July 2-4, but the farm may be open additional weekends if the lavender is still blooming.

Reservations are highly advised. Other lavender farms in the area include Long Row Lavender in Wright City and the College Hill Foundation Lavender Farm in north city.

Tenderloin Farms has been in the sisters’ family for more than 100 years, making it an Illinois Centennial Farm. Lavender is just a tiny part of the operation, spread out across one of the farm's 300 acres in four locations. The rest of the land is devoted to corn and soy beans.

It wasn’t always that way. The name Tenderloin Farms dates back to when their parents ran it as a hog farm. Their grandfather brought in dairy cows, and their great-grandfather grew hay.

So in a sense, growing lavender is part of a family tradition of trying something new.

The idea for lavender came when the sisters were looking at how to make money from a small part of their farm that is too hilly to be tilled. Their father had used it as a pasture for beef cattle that he kept almost as a hobby, they said.

They inherited the farm after their mother died in 2014 and their father in 2016. They tested the soil to see what could grow there and discovered that lavender — or some types of lavender — might be a perfect fit. They were also influenced by an article they read about a couple of sisters on the East Coast who began growing lavender on a former hog farm after their parents died.

The coincidences were too great to be ignored.

The sisters have had some successes and some failures, and are still learning the business. Lavender usually grows in drier climates, so they allow extra room between plants to let the breeze blow away some of the humidity. Midwestern winters can be too harsh for some varieties of lavender, so they erect wind fences in the late fall that help protect the plants.

The lavender part of the farm is all natural, Hansen said. They do the planting and dig up the weeds by hand. They use no fertilizer or pesticides.

“Deer leave it alone,” said Straub, and so do most insect pests. The exception is grasshoppers, but they aren’t a problem at Tenderloin Farms, which is also home to about 30 wild turkeys.

“The turkeys don’t like the lavender, but they sure love those grasshoppers,” Hansen said.

Beneficial bees seem to love most of the lavender there, though they clearly avoid a few of the varieties. Butterflies are attracted to it, too — the farm is in the migration path for monarch butterflies — but, anecdotally, mosquitos appear to be repelled by it.

All that, and it’s beautiful, too, with a heady aroma that many people find calming.

A converted, century-old dairy barn serves as the farm’s gift shop, where the sisters sell lavender-based items they grow and make themselves. Lavender-scented soaps — some use exfoliating loofah from gourds they grow on the farm — bath bombs and shower steamers are popular. Lavender eye and neck pillows are big, too, along with lavender candles set inside vintage tea cups and dessert bowls.

Where do they find the time to make all of these, run a farm and tend to regular day jobs in IT?

“We really don’t like sleeping,” Hansen said.

“Sleeping is a hobby,” said Straub, who retired from her regular job at the end of last year.

Most of the items they make are available at their online shop; the physical shop is only open during the u-pick hours.

The lavender they grow is all food grade, and the sisters have been cooking with it. Hansen has grilled a lavender pot roast and made lavender chicken breasts, while Straub has taken a sweet route: lavender cookies, lavender lemonade and lavender-poppy seed pound cake.

“I’ll throw it in my coffee. I made lavender French toast and cooked it in a waffle (iron). Delicious,” Hansen said.

Tenderloin Farms is open for photos for free on weekends when it is open to the public, or for $25 an hour — with a minimum of two hours — when it is closed. A high school graduate used it for photos recently, and so did a bride and a woman who came for pictures to celebrate her pregnancy.

With proper care, some varieties of lavender, such as Hidcote, will bloom up to five times a year (the next bloom should be in about four to six weeks, depending on the weather). There will be plenty more opportunities for pictures and picking later in the year.

Just look for the bright patch of purple among all the green.

Tenderloin Farms

Where 6368 St. James Drive, Edwardsville • When Open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at least through July 4 • How much Admission is free; u-pick is $10 for a bundle of lavender. Reservations are available at tfilavender.com (use coupon code FREEVISIT for free admission). • More info tfilavender.com or 618-593-8194.

