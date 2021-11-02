 Skip to main content
Contest: A special way to thank someone who has touched your life
Contest: A special way to thank someone who has touched your life

A car makes a world of difference

Kamisha Brown hugs her kid Rosiah Young, 1, as she drops her kids off at preschool at The Urban League Head Start Center in St. Louis on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Brown received a car, which she calls her "miracle baby" from the 100 Neediest Cases program. The car prevents her from having to take multiple bus rides just to drop her kids off at school and get to her own classes. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Is there someone from your life who you would like to thank for the impact he or she made on your life?

This could be your chance. We can help you reconnect with a former teacher, an old boss, coach, family friend or business mentor — someone you may have lost touch with years ago or someone in your life right now. 

Enter our Gratitude Contest for a chance to win a personalized “gratitude video” from 7 Thank Yous.

One grand prize winner will create a one-of-a-kind thank-you keepsake to send to their life influencer complete with a custom, video recording in a hand-crafted wooden box and a link to a landing page that includes custom photos and music.

Second place winners will receive a custom thank-you video and card.

Third place winners will receive a personalized thank-you message to share with someone who has made a difference in their life.

