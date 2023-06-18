Girl dads win our Father's Day look-alike contest Among the all the entries, more than a third featured fathers claiming a strong resemblance to their daughters.

Robert Haubrich, 53, suggested a cross-country road trip out of the blue early this spring to his 19-year-old daughter, Bailee.

“What if we take a road trip to Las Vegas?” he suggested. They could head to Los Angeles after that, then maybe Seattle and end up in Canada, he said.

His daughter thought he was joking. The farthest west they had ever driven was Kansas City.

“What are you planning?” she said.

Haubrich had no plan. He just knew he and his daughter had to get out of west St. Louis County, where they were staying with his in-laws. They weren’t ready to go back to their home in Valley Park. His wife and Bailee’s mom, Susan, had suddenly died of a heart attack in January.

She was 48.

Susan was the backbone of their family — a stay-at-home mom, her daughter’s best friend, her husband’s rock of 26 years.

She died within a matter of minutes. Her death upended their lives.

Bailee took a leave of absence from her pre-med studies at St. Louis University. Haubrich, a banker, began experiencing chest pains himself — from stress, anxiety and grief — and took a medical leave from work. He had no idea what their lives would look like without Susan.

Maybe they just needed to head west.

Let’s go, Bailee said.

“We needed to figure out if we could survive on our own without Susan,” he said.

A few days before her mother’s death, Susan had told Bailee to look out for blue butterflies.

“When you see one, you’re on the right path, and everything is going to be OK,” she said. Bailee recalls the moment when she was looking for urns to hold her mom’s ashes. She was still in shock, devastated and reeling from raw grief.

In the showroom, there was an urn with a blue butterfly on it.

Bailee and her dad packed their Nissan Rogue to the brim and took Susan’s ashes with them. She had told her husband that her dream after he retired was to buy an RV and drive across the country with him.

Robert and Bailee got on the road without a single hotel reservation. Their only goal was to drive until they got tired and pull over to see any sight that grabbed their attention.

So many places drew them — Sedona, Arizona; Moab, Utah; the beaches along the Pacific Ocean. And over and over, they would run into the same image — in a painting hanging in a cafe, on a postcard, fluttering nearby — a blue butterfly.

“There were multiple times when I felt like she was right there with us,” Bailee said.

And, for the first time since Susan died, she and her father could really be present for each other. Before the trip, they had been so wrapped up in their own grief, but now they reconnected.

Every day, they saw something new. They shared moments of awe — in the desert, the mountains and by the ocean. And they made it through unexpected turbulence along the way. Once, they drove for miles through Yellowstone National Park only to realize the road ahead was completely shut down. They just turned around and drove back. They survived a surprise hail storm. In Spokane, they saw a sign for a Journey concert that evening. They bought tickets right before the show began and watched one of Susan’s favorite bands.

Bailee realized they could still make memories together in honor of her mom.

Their road trip ended up taking them 8,265 miles — into two countries, across 14 states over 25 days.

After Susan’s death dismantled all their life plans, they discovered they could still enjoy a journey without any plan.

Months after their return, Robert’s mom texted them asking for a photo of them together that she could enter in the Post-Dispatch look-alike contest. Since Bailee was born, they had heard comments about how she was the spitting image of her father.

They sent her a few pictures, and she entered one in the online contest. Bailee posted the contest on her social media, asking her friends to vote for them, and her dad sent an email to colleagues at work.

He was stunned when he logged in after the voting period ended.

They had won.

Bailee, who had done and shared everything with her mother before, said doing the contest with her father felt extra special.

“Winning this after my mom’s death, it kind of helped me see, in a way, that me and my dad can do things, too.”

They are still figuring out how to navigate life without Susan and deal with the constant grief.

But they feel like they’ve gotten a message from her: You’re going to be OK.