Eckert's holds contest to design corn maze

Corn maze

Eckert's Millstadt corn maze in 2021 featured a tribute to healthcare heroes. Photo courtesy of Eckert's.

 Daniel Neman

Think of the thrill of it: Thousands of people trampling through a corn maze of your own design.

Eckert's Farm is holding a contest for a local resident to design the corn maze at its Millstadt location this year.

The design must feature prominently the logo of the new St. Louis City SC soccer team, and should give a sense of spirit of pride for soccer and the new team.

Designs may be submitted in any medium, from crayon to oil paintings, and the contest is open to people of all ages and abilities. Judges will select the winning entry, which will be cut into the 12-acre cornfield in the summer. 

The maze will be open from September through October.

The winning submission will receive merchandise from Eckert's and the soccer team, tickets to the corn maze and tickets to a soccer game in the inaugural 2023 season.

Submissions may be made here through April 25.

