Even in a pandemic, college rejection hurts. A Mizzou student's story offers comfort.

“Dear Elise,”
My eyes eagerly skimmed the email.
“The admission committee... to Northwestern University… I am sorry we are unable to offer you a place in the freshman class.”
I reread the letter.
That’s it?
My mind began to spin. How was I going to be successful if my dream school had just served me a “you’re not good enough” garnished with a patronizing “you should not feel our decision reflects negatively on you or your potential as a college student”? How was I going to maintain my cool when someone asked if I got in? And how was I going to come to terms with attending a state school in the fall?
In high school (Francis Howell) I was the quintessential Type A, overachieving student. I got straight As — aside from the B in sophomore year chemistry, was nominated senior class co-president, served as varsity volleyball captain, all while applying to nine universities and studying for the ACT. This hyper-involved, perfectionist lifestyle was self-inflicted as I chased the validation of an acceptance from a top university.
But what these extracurriculars don’t show is the toll molding yourself into a well-rounded student takes. It doesn’t show the time I chose to study AP Government terms in the hotel room instead of going to the Colorado Garden of Gods with my volleyball team after a tournament because I was afraid of falling behind. Or the times I skipped lunch to study for an exam and then went to a three-hour volleyball practice on nothing but the protein bar and grapes I could shovel into my mouth before. Or when I couldn’t stop shaking in bed at 3 a.m. from the coffee I had at midnight to study for my AP exams the next day.
I assumed this dedication would pay off when college decisions started rolling in. I was accepted into all three of my safety schools and recognized that the University of Missouri was the best option as it was cost-effective and had a renowned journalism program. So when I opened my sixth and final rejection on my 18th birthday, I knew I was going to Mizzou.
To simply let go of the future I had envisioned for myself and embrace attending Mizzou was as easy as breaking up with the partner you once thought you were going to marry. It hurt.
I looked at Mizzou like a college spinoff of a high school film, with all the same drama and a side of alcohol. It may sound like my dissatisfaction was because I thought I was better than others, but I was actually just jealous of my classmates who had lived out their high school experience and ended up at the same place as me.
I couldn’t shake the idea that “everyone goes to Mizzou” or view myself as anything less than a failure. My first semester at Mizzou was a struggle. I didn’t feel like I fit in and was diagnosed with persistent mild depression.
Still chasing my long-held dream, I applied to transfer to Northwestern University. But I knew with an entire spring semester ahead of me, I needed to make some changes because I was tired of attending a pity party.
So a few months ago, I began to accept Mizzou for what it had to offer me — one of the top-ranked journalism programs in the country. I invested time in people I wanted to get to know better and maximized the opportunities by writing for the student newspaper, declaring a second major and participating in economic research. (This was all before this thing called COVID-19.)
I still don’t know if going to a public university was better for me. I do know; however, that longing for admission into a prestigious university for the name recognition or to fulfill a dream sold by society will not work. Elite colleges are similar to the materialistic item you purchase to fill an emotional void. They do not ensure your future happiness, and you’ll always be looking for the next name-brand to conceal your insecurities.
To those who just opened up a “I regret to inform you” or a “we were unable to offer you a spot in the class of 2024” from the school you’ve been obsessing over, the worst part is over. There is no more nerve-wracking anticipation, no more toxic College Confidential chatrooms, and no more Day in the life of a (insert Ivy League school) student YouTube videos.
Take this time to do what you need to do. Be frustrated. Cry in your bed. Use this period of social distancing to rediscover yourself outside of the anxiety-ridden confines of high school hallways and resume-boosting extracurriculars because your happiness is not derived from the name of a highly ranked institution. It comes from you.
Elise Diesfeld is finishing her first year at the University of Missouri and will be a summer intern at the Post-Dispatch.
