Even in a pandemic, college rejection hurts. A Mizzou student's story offers comfort.

I assumed this dedication would pay off when college decisions started rolling in. I was accepted into all three of my safety schools and recognized that the University of Missouri was the best option as it was cost-effective and had a renowned journalism program. So when I opened my sixth and final rejection on my 18th birthday, I knew I was going to Mizzou.

To simply let go of the future I had envisioned for myself and embrace attending Mizzou was as easy as breaking up with the partner you once thought you were going to marry. It hurt.

I looked at Mizzou like a college spinoff of a high school film, with all the same drama and a side of alcohol. It may sound like my dissatisfaction was because I thought I was better than others, but I was actually just jealous of my classmates who had lived out their high school experience and ended up at the same place as me.

I couldn’t shake the idea that “everyone goes to Mizzou” or view myself as anything less than a failure. My first semester at Mizzou was a struggle. I didn’t feel like I fit in and was diagnosed with persistent mild depression.

Still chasing my long-held dream, I applied to transfer to Northwestern University. But I knew with an entire spring semester ahead of me, I needed to make some changes because I was tired of attending a pity party.