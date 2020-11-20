Archdiocese of St. Louis websites down after ransomware attack

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis websites are down after a "coordinated ransomware campaign," according to a statement from the Archdiocese.
The Archdiocese was made aware of the attack on Nov. 16. Several websites, including ArchSTL.org, StLouisReview.org and Cemeteries.ArchSTL.org were not working properly. Upon further review, the websites' hosting company took down the entire system to ensure it is not compromised.
No archdiocesan entities or information were compromised in the campaign, according to the statement.
For further information, contact communications@archstl.org.
