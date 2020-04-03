Belleville Bishop Edward Braxton retires; Chicago priest named to replace him

He said he would often go through the diocese in Belleville and has been to the famous shrine, Our Lady of the Snows.

McGovern said his interest in becoming a priest probably started when he was in second grade with his first communion. His parents were always supportive, he said, and "strong Catholics." His interest deepened in high school when he went to chapel five days a week.

He attended law school and thought of becoming a real estate attorney "I was interested in neighborhoods and property," he said. "That's what I thought I would do, focus on real estate law."

But he ended up taking a leave of absence from law school and entering the seminary. "It was the right decision," he said. "What I learned in law school, contract law and torts, helped me as a parish priest. Read the contract before you sign it."

McGovern put together a YouTube video in 2011 called, "So, what does a priest do all day?" It was detailed albeit somewhat bland, yet McGovern has a colorful side, as was evidenced in a 1994 Chicago Tribune article about newly ordained priests. The article states that, when McGovern was a boy at Christ the King Elementary School in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, he played priest.