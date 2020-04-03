Belleville Bishop Edward Braxton retires; Chicago priest named to replace him

UPDATED at 7:30 a.m. Friday with details from interview with the incoming bishop, Michael McGovern.
BELLEVILLE — Bishop Edward K. Braxton has resigned, the Diocese of Belleville announced Friday morning.
The Pope accepted Braxton's resignation and appointed Michael G. McGovern from the Chicago archdiocese to replace him.
McGovern, 55, currently works as parish priest of Saint Raphael the Archangel parish in Old Mill Creek, about a 90-minute drive from Chicago near the Wisconsin border. McGovern is a Chicago White Sox fan who lives in an old farmhouse and once studied real estate law.
McGovern will become the ninth bishop of the Belleville diocese. But because of coronavirus, the ceremony to ordain McGovern as bishop and install him as the bishop of Belleville is on hold. Braxton will stay on as temporary administrator for now.
"This could be months," McGovern told the Post-Dispatch by phone Friday. "They want to see when it would be a safe to bring people together, because we want people to celebrate. (Braxton) is steering the ship several more months before I arrive and am installed."
The announcement was made by the Vatican and then followed by a news release from Monsignor John T. Myler, who's rector of the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville. Braxton, 75, just last week posted a video message to the diocese discussing the disruptions to the season of Lent during the coronavirus crisis.
Myler said Braxton's resignation has nothing to do with the coronavirus, explaining that he's well and does not have the virus.
Braxton was a Chicago pastor and theologian when Pope John Paul II appointed him an auxiliary bishop of St. Louis in 1995. Braxton taught at the University of Notre Dame and Harvard School of Divinity and has written two books. His appointment brought the number of black Catholic bishops in the United States to 13. At the time, Cardinal Joseph Bernadin of Chicago said of Braxton: "Chicago is sending one of its most capable priests to St. Louis." Braxton has "a keen mind, great pastoral sensitivity and proven leadership ability."
Braxton, who has been bishop of the Belleville diocese since 2005, had a different style than the man he replaced, Wilton Gregory. Gregory was accessible and affable with parishioners from all walks of life. Braxton was a traditionalist who seemed to like the pageantry and ceremonial aspects of church life.
Braxton upset some parents in 2018 when he told students during a school visit that Santa wasn't real. Controversy swirled around Braxton also in 2008 amid reports that he had spent about $18,000 from restricted diocesan and Vatican funds to maintain the diocese's buildings and to buy vestments for two priests. He apologized and said he'd "secured a gift" that would replenish both funds.
Braxton didn't shy away from talking about race. In 2016, on the eve of the second anniversary of the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Braxton admonished the church overall for failing to engage African-Americans enough as more black men die from police shootings. "Sadly, I know many African-American Catholics who do not believe that their black lives matter in the Catholic church as much as white lives matter," he said at the time. The church is frequently not even welcoming enough to its own African-American members, of which there are few — and it’s not surprising why there are few, he said.
Braxton recorded a video message, released Friday, welcoming McGovern as his replacement. Braxton reflected on how coronavirus epidemic brought the church to a Palm Sunday and Holy week of "sheltering in our homes and practicing social distancing."
Real estate law, an old farmhouse
McGovern grew up on the south side of Chicago. He has been a priest for 26 years. His current job is parish priest of Saint Raphael the Archangel in Old Mill Creek, a church with about 750 families. By comparison, there are 75,000 Catholics in the Diocese of Belleville.
McGovern lives in an old farmhouse in a rural community next to the Wisconsin border. The church is a famous building, he said, built out of parts of other churches that closed. For instance, the stone facade is from a polish church in Chicago.
McGovern obtained his philosophy degree from Loyola University, Chicago in 1986. He studied at DePaul University School of Law from 1988 to 1990. McGovern entered the University of Saint Mary of the Lake Seminary, Mundelein, Illinois in 1990 and graduated in 1994. McGovern became a priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1994.
The church's website says, "Fr. Mike's interests include Italian art, English literature and the Chicago White Sox."
McGovern said an announcement like this normally is done in person and he would have been in Belleville for it; however because of the stay-at-home orders, McGovern remains in Old Mill Creek and recorded a video for the Vatican website.
"For everybody's safety, we didn't do a press conference," he said in an interview. "As soon as the governor lifts the order, I will drive down to Belleville and meet people."
In the meantime, he plans to work the phones to introduce himself to laypeople and others in the parish.
McGovern said he began coming to St. Louis when he was in his 30s to visit a friend who lived at Jesuit Hall at St. Louis University. "We'd go to Ted Drewes for concretes, the Hill for toasted ravioli. Those kind of things," he said. "I like St. Louis very much."
He said he would often go through the diocese in Belleville and has been to the famous shrine, Our Lady of the Snows.
McGovern said his interest in becoming a priest probably started when he was in second grade with his first communion. His parents were always supportive, he said, and "strong Catholics." His interest deepened in high school when he went to chapel five days a week.
He attended law school and thought of becoming a real estate attorney "I was interested in neighborhoods and property," he said. "That's what I thought I would do, focus on real estate law."
But he ended up taking a leave of absence from law school and entering the seminary. "It was the right decision," he said. "What I learned in law school, contract law and torts, helped me as a parish priest. Read the contract before you sign it."
McGovern put together a YouTube video in 2011 called, "So, what does a priest do all day?" It was detailed albeit somewhat bland, yet McGovern has a colorful side, as was evidenced in a 1994 Chicago Tribune article about newly ordained priests. The article states that, when McGovern was a boy at Christ the King Elementary School in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, he played priest.
"Pepsi was my wine," he said in the article. "A Campbell's chicken noodle soup can was the chalice, and if you take a piece of Wonder Bread and smash it down, then take a glass and turn it upside down, you can cut out a piece like a host" the communion wafer.
As an 8-year-old boy, he also mispronounced words as he played a priest, he told the newspaper. "Instead of, `Lord, show us your kindness,' I said, `Lord, show us your kidneys.'"
Kim Bell is a breaking news reporter for STLtoday.com and the Post-Dispatch.
